‘Out of sync’ Man Utd given no chance of beating Liverpool; legend ‘just can’t see it’

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has admitted he’s “trying not to think about” the Red Devils playing Liverpool at the weekend as “everything seems out of sync” and he “just can’t see” a win.

If the respective positions of United and Liverpool were not enough to strike fear into Red Devils fans – Liverpool top the table and there’s a 10 point gap to their rivals – then the amount of players missing from Erik ten Hag’s side might.

Important assets such as Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have been sidelined for a short period, and the list of those unavailable for the Liverpool match seems to be growing.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both missed the defeat to Bayern Munich in the week, so may still be out, while Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw had to be taken off when they each picked up injuries.

In United’s last league game, Bruno Fernandes was yellow carded, meaning he’s suspended against the Reds – some have suggested he got himself booked on purpose as this is the outcome he wanted.

Given the amount of players sidelined, it will be difficult for Ten Hag to cobble together a competitive team.

As such, United legend Schmeichel gives his former side no chance of getting a result against a strong Liverpool team that have lost just once in the league this season.

“Everything seems out of sync, I have to be honest. Of course, you have Harry Maguire coming off with an injury. Luke Shaw came off with an injury,” he said on CBS Sports.

“We’ve got Liverpool on Sunday. I’m trying not to think about that. It’s going to be without our captain, without possibly our best player of the last month or so, Harry Maguire. It’s going to be without Luke Shaw if he is injured.

“The prospects are not very good. Based on this performance [against Bayern Munich], how can this team go to Anfield and win? I just can’t see it.”

Indeed, it might be a tough game for United with a lot of talented players sidelined. They could slide down from sixth to ninth if they lose and other results go against them.

Ten Hag’s side will obviously want to put up a good fight, but it seems they’re already fighting a losing battle before a ball has been kicked.

