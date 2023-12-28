‘Outstanding’ Arsenal target Dominic Solanke tipped to get move and ‘carry on’ scoring form

Paul Merson has labelled Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke “outstanding” this season and he “wouldn’t be surprised if he carries on” his goalscoring form and “gets a move.”

Solanke has only been outscored in this season’s Premier League by Erling Haaland. What’s more, the Manchester City striker is just two goals ahead of Solanke, who’s bagged 12 times in the league.

Indeed, the Bournemouth man has doubled his best top-flight goals tally of six, which came last season. He’s been so good that Merson found it hard to split Solanke and Haaland when naming his team of the season so far.

“I had Solanke [but picked Haaland]. But I did pick this before the last week [Solanke scored a hat-trick]. I think he has been outstanding,” Merson said on Sky Sports.

The pundit touched on Solanke’s poor spell at Liverpool in which he played just 27 times and scored once, and feels he’d be more ready if a big move came his way now.

“I think he went to Liverpool a bit early. Didn’t perform. Got behind the eight ball. Went to Bournemouth and now I think he has been outstanding. I think he has been a threat,” Merson added.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he carries on doing what he is doing he gets a move.”

That move could be to Arsenal. Links between the striker and the Gunners have surfaced of late, and it was recently reported Solanke is on a four-man striker shortlist alongside Viktor Gyokeres, Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins.

Both Watkins and Toney have multiple 10-goal Premier League seasons under their belts, and Gyokeres is one of the most in-form strikers in Europe at the moment, having notched 17 goals in all competitions for Sporting CP.

As such, if Solanke is to be bought by Arsenal ahead of those players, it would be reward for a fantastic spell of form this season.

There will surely be other sides interested in him if he keeps up his form, but for now, he’s starring at Bournemouth, and they are clearly very happy with how things are going.

