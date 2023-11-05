‘Outstanding’ Arsenal target at a ‘great age’ tipped for ‘record’ transfer from Premier League rivals

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton thinks Douglas Luiz “ticks all the boxes” as a midfield player and could leave the Villans for a ‘record fee’.

Arsenal had two bids rejected for the Brazilian midfielder in the summer of 2022.

Shortly after the summer window closed, Luiz signed a new four-year contract.

Ever since penning the contract, the 25-year-old’s game has elevated to another level.

So far this season, Luiz has scored five goals and made one assist in ten Premier League encounters.

In fact, he has provided a goal contribution in every single home match in the top flight, scoring in the first four.

The nine-cap Brazilian international is still reportedly on the radar of Arsenal and Fabrizio Romano recently said “many top clubs” are “monitoring” him.

If Luiz is to move clubs in 2024, ex-Aston Villa right-back Hutton thinks he would easily cost “over £50million”.

“I think at this moment in time, with some of the market valuations, it would have to be over £50million,” Hutton told Football Insider.

“He’s at a great age, he’s been outstanding. He could probably play for most teams in the Premier League, with Manchester City being the strongest one.

“So there will obviously be people snooping about. He’s got a great goal-scoring record at Villa Park, you see what he gives you in dead-ball situations – penalties, corners, free kicks.

“I think he ticks all the boxes. I think we’re talking record fees here. Obviously, Jack Grealish’s the highest and he’s not going to reach that, but we’re talking record numbers here for a midfielder.

“Hopefully he doesn’t, he’s a massive part of what Villa do moving forward, but it would have to be a big number.”

