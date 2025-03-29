Overachieving Prem club plan record transfer for Liverpool man given Reds will snatch their star man

Bournemouth have apparently identified Caoimhin Kelleher as a top target this summer, and may have to pay a record transfer fee to land him from Liverpool.

Kelleher has played 18 times across all competitions in the Reds’ net this season. Though he always acquits himself well in Alisson’s place, since the Brazilian returned to fitness in December, Kelleher has lined the bench much more often.

Multiple reports have suggested the Irish goalkeeper will leave at the end of the season, with some pundits suggesting that would be best for his career.

Big clubs such as Chelsea and Newcastle have been linked with Kelleher’s signature, and the most recent side to take a liking to him are Bournemouth.

According to Football Insider, the Cherries have identified the goalkeeper as one of their top targets for the summer.

It is believed Liverpool would ask for between £30-40million, and there are ‘question marks’ over if Bournemouth would be able to spend that.

Their record transfer cost just over £30million, so anything towards the top end of the range would see the Cherries break new ground in the transfer market.

In any case, the permanent signing of Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga, currently on loan at the Vitality, is said to be their ‘first choice’ at the moment.

If Bournemouth were to sign Kelleher from Liverpool, that could make up for the fact the Reds are likely to snatch one of their own stars, Milos Kerkez.

The Cherries left-back has been the main target for the Reds on the left side of the defence for some time, and he’s also expected to cost £40million.

It has been suggested that Liverpool are closing in on him, with the latest report stating the Hungarian has been ‘blown away’ by interest in him from the Premier League giants, and he therefore ‘100 per cent’ wants to join.

As such, he’s believed to be encouraging further talks to get the transfer over the line. If Bournemouth are to make £40million from the sale, they would have the money to sign Kelleher, if they wanted.

However, it’s likely they’d want to find a replacement for Kerkez, given how important he’s been for them, so some of the money would surely go there.

