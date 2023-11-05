Owen says ‘Arteta’s behaviour was the only disgrace’ as Arsenal release ‘classless’ statement

Michael Owen thinks the only “embarrassing and disgraceful” thing about Arsenal’s loss to Newcastle United was Mikel Arteta’s behaviour afterward.

Arteta lost his head after his side were beaten 1-0 by the Magpies on Saturday.

Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game in controversial circumstances, tapping in from short range in the 64th minute.

Gunners centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes felt he was fouled by Joelinton, who assisted the goal. Furthermore, the Arsenal players felt the ball had gone out of play in the build-up to the goal, and there was a third VAR check on a possible offside.

Arteta used his post-match duties to slam the match officials, saying that the fact Gordon’s goal was allowed to stand is a “disgrace”.

“We lost the match because of the clear and obvious decisions,” he told Sky Sports.

“It’s embarrassing, it’s a disgrace, that’s what it is: a disgrace. There’s so much at stake, we’ve put in so many hours. I’m here to represent the football club and get my team to compete at the highest level.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions from Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal: On Arteta, grievances legitimate and contrived, and statement wins

“The margins are so small. It’s a disgrace, it’s embarrassing. That’s how I feel and that’s how everybody feels in that (dressing) room. You cannot imagine the amount of messages we’ve had saying ‘this cannot continue’. It’s embarrassing, I’m sorry, embarrassing.

“It’s not acceptable, there’s too much at stake.

“You look at the images and I don’t know how to feel. I’m wasting my time, we are wasting our time. I don’t want to be in the hands of people.

“It’s difficult enough to compete against this team – they are a really good team. It’s embarrassing, I repeat myself.”

Arsenal even released a bizarre statement extending their ‘wholehearted support’ to Arteta.

And former Liverpool and Newcastle striker Owen took to Twitter to say Arteta is the embarrassing one, not the match officials, and that Arsenal’s statement showed a lack of class.

“The NUFC v Arsenal game yesterday was a brilliant watch,” Owen wrote. “Two top teams going at it.

“The only (in his words) ‘embarrassing’ and ‘disgraceful’ thing about it was Arteta’s behaviour.

“A common occurrence that damages the game more than any incorrect decision.

“For his club to now release a statement moaning about the standard of officiating is poor and sadly for a team of Arsenals standing, totally classless.”

READ MORE: Top 10 Premier League managers of all time sees Unai Emery just behind Arteta