Owen calls out online ‘scumbags’ amid criticism of Webb’s analysis of Gordon goal against Arsenal

Michael Owen has hilariously hit back at his critics on social media after being accused of failing to challenge PGMOL chief Howard Webb on ‘Match Officials: Mic’d Up’.

The former England international hosts the Premier League programme which looks to review and explain the significant calls in the top flight, letting viewers hear what is being said by the match and VAR officials.

Owen is joined by Webb and unsurprisingly, they discussed Newcastle United’s controversial winner against Arsenal earlier this month, scored by Anthony Gordon.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said he was “embarrassed” by the decision to let the goal stand, branding it a “disgrace”.

His comments were backed up by a club statement the following day. The club said they ‘wholeheartedly support’ Arteta’s criticism of the officiating.

Webb said the VAR was correct not to overturn the on-field decision to award Gordon the goal at St James’ Park.

However, many viewers of ‘Match Officials: Mic’d Up’ feel Owen gives Webb a free ride and does not challenge him enough, with his analysis fairly passive.

The ex-Liverpool and Manchester United striker was clearly not happy with the criticism, telling his X followers they are “scumbags”.

“You’re just scumbags,” he wrote on the website formerly known as Twitter. “Always have been.

“Trawl through a load of messages until you find a couple of negative ones and then create an article. Most people thought the show was insightful and educational. Which is our aim.”

Another manager who was recently critical of the officiating in the Premier League was Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, who claimed after his side’s draw against Sheffield United that he does not “like 80 per cent of English referees” and does not understand a lot of the decisions made by VAR.

Sky Sports spoke to Rugby World Cup final referee Wayne Barnes about VAR and he was asked about De Zerbi’s comments, saying managers must be punished “for overstepping the mark”.

Barnes said: “When you are in positions of responsibility, people look at you and if they see people in those positions criticising or abusing officials, then why can’t they do it?

“Criticism quickly becomes abuse and abuse can become threats. People in those positions need to realise the consequences of what they do. Governing bodies need to punish them for overstepping the mark.”

Barnes added that VAR is the right thing for football.

“I think it is at the early stages, we need to trial it more,” he said.

“The bunker system needs more time to evolve, but it is the right way to improve the game.”

Barnes continued: “We’ve learnt from other sports. Football is only two years into that journey. We will see that evolution of VAR and it will get better and better.

“Howard Webb is constantly looking at ways of improving it and we will see that gradual improvement.”

