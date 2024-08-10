Michael Owen has told Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold that joining Real Madrid was “an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up”.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract next year and has been strongly linked with a move to the European champions.

Speaking last month, Liverpool legend John Barnes admitted that the England international is good enough to play for any club in world football.

He said: “He’s a good player and can play anywhere, Trent will decide what he wants to do – I think he could fair well at Real Madrid. I think he’d be better at Liverpool.”

Now former Reds striker Owen has chimed in, noting that the lure of playing for Real Madrid might be too big to ignore.

Using his own experience having left Liverpool for Los Blancos in 2004, Owen said: “With Trent Alexander-Arnold and the Real Madrid speculation, I was put in a position during my career in which I had to make a quick decision in a week or so on my future and it was a tricky one.

“Obviously Real Madrid at the moment are the best team in Europe, they are the biggest team in the world and have that iconic kit and their players…it’s the best stage in Europe.

“I had a similar thing at that stage of my career and I decided that it was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up. I don’t know if it’s an opportunity for Trent or a possibility but he’d have a lot to think about if they came in for him.”

The ex-England international continued: “Having said that, he’s so ingrained into Liverpool and the fans love him, he’s grown up with the club and it’s such a strong connection.

“It’s only Real Madrid that could make him have a think, if not then you’d have to assume he’ll be at Liverpool forever. I hope that is the case but he might have a decision to make.”

Liverpool are the only Premier League club yet to sign a player in the summer transfer window but are expected to bring in a new defensive midfielder.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is reportedly Arne Slot’s top target and the Arsenal and Barcelona-linked star is believed to be keen on the move.

Reports had suggested that Zubimendi does not want to leave his boyhood club but David Ornstein has claimed otherwise.

Ornstein has said that the Spanish international’s club ‘expect him to accept move to Liverpool’, with the Reds contemplating triggering his £51million release clause.

