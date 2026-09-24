Owen engages in Man Utd delusion as ‘fantastic’ part of team and ‘game-changers’ selected

They’ve got a “fantastic attack” and “game-changers on the bench”. Who’s that? Manchester City? Chelsea? Barcelona? No, it’s Michael Carrick’s Manchester United.

We frequently find ourselves wondering if Owen watched the football he’s paid to talk about or indeed if he thinks before he speaks.

Earlier this week he was confused as to why Marcus Rashford – who’s yet to score or assist on his return to a Manchester United side that lost two games before a dire draw with Fulham – is all “glum faced”, and suggested that there must be “something behind the scenes” making him all upset.

And now he’s full of praise for the Manchester United attack and all that depth Carrick’s got on the bench to change the game if necessary.

Owen told GOAL: “It can work, it has worked in the past. Pep Guardiola won a league without hardly playing a centre-forward. There’s other teams that have done it as well in Spain.

“It can work and I do think, when you look at it on paper, it’s a fantastic attack. I really do like that and I think they’ve invested heavily in it. They didn’t score a goal against City, but the way they attacked against Ipswich, scored five goals – I know it’s not a Manchester City defence they were up against versus Ipswich, but I do think that their attack is not necessarily their main problem.

“They can have off days, but I actually quite like the make-up of that. I think there’s some good players and I think there’s some game-changers on the bench as well and I think they’ve done the surgery to that area of the pitch a little bit of time ago.

“The recent surgery seems to be focused on midfield and I would have thought the next bit is looking at their defence.”

The “fantastic attack” failed to score against newly-promoted Hull City or the ten men of Manchester City and got a very fortunate equaliser against Fulham last time out.

Benjamin Sesko could genuinely be picked out as a “game-changer” – he was something of a super sub last season – but apart from that we can’t think which members of Carrick’s squad Owen is referring to. Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount?

He ignores them most of the time and when he does bring Zirkzee on the Dutchman only serves to remind Manchester United fans how far behind the top Premier League teams they’ve fallen.