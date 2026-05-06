Michael Owen has revealed his concern with Viktor Gyokeres, while Mikel Arteta has been told to leave out an Arsenal star for the Champions League final.

Gyokeres produced one of his best performances for Arsenal as the north London side booked their place in the Champions League final on Tuesday night.

The Gunners deservedly beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the second leg to triumph 2-1 on aggregate, and they did so without Jurrien Timber.

The talented right-back is out of action until later this month with a muscle injury and Arsenal have sorely missed him, though Ben White did perform well against Atletico on Tuesday.

And former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker thinks Arsenal should continue with White ahead of Timber for the Champions League final.

“That’s a big call. He [Timber] been out for so long… are you going to put him straight in a Champions League final?” Reo-Coker said on CBC Sports.

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“Right about now, for players who are fit and playing with rhythm, I don’t think you can put Timber in now, with how long he’s been out for. I don’t think you could.

“He’s the best right-back in the Premier League, I’m not disputing the quality that he has.

“But now when you get to a Champions League final, you talk about momentum, fitness, players out there… it’s a big call that if he’s fit and available to put him in a Champions League final without playing games before.”

And former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has called out this “wild” call, because Timber is “their best player”.

“That’s wild,” Deeney responded.

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“Yes [Timber should start] because he is their best player. You want your best players playing in the biggest games, that’s it.

“Remember Ben White got his backside handed to him against Sporting, got dropped and they put Cristhian Mosquera in. Mosquera got his backside handed to him, he got dropped.”

Michael Owen reveals concern with Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres has been widely praised since last night, but Owen has revealed his issue with the Arsenal forward.

“I’d say OK. He’s certainly not been a disappointment but certainly not set the place on fire,” Owen said on talkSPORT.

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“I think he’s scored about 14 Premier League goals and into the 20s in terms of all competitions, so solid for somebody like that.

“I still don’t think that… the problem is that there’s not that many great centre forwards about. Arsenal have been searching and searching and searching.

“They’ve got a Havertz who can do a good job and I really rate him. They’ve got a Gyokeres, they’ve got Jesus.

“But none of them are the Haaland or Mbappe, or Kane that everyone is looking for.

“To be that is hard to find. They are doing brilliantly well with a player who doesn’t go and score 30-odd goals a season.”