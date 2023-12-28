Owen tells Liverpool forward is ‘not capable’ of filling Salah hole as Saudi exit mentioned

Michael Owen has told Liverpool that Darwin Nunez is “not capable” of replicating the impact of Mohamed Salah when he leaves, as the pundit mentioned a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

When Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino played for the Reds, it was not absolutely evident that Salah was the best forward at the club, as that pair were also very useful, and the three of them formed a very dangerous attacking group.

Since they left, while Liverpool have recruited talent, it’s not quite at the same level, and Salah looks the best of the bunch. He’s bagged 202 goals for the Anfield outfit in his 331 games – the third-highest tally in the club’s history.

But there were attempts from the Saudi Pro League to snare him in the summer, and those may be renewed in the summer. Owen does not think Nunez, who joined last summer, is a good enough player to fill the gap that the Liverpool star could leave.

“If Mo Salah left, say he went to Saudi in the summer or something. When he eventually leaves, he isn’t going to be there forever, of course,” Owen told Premier League Productions.

“That will then put him [Nunez] into sharp focus. Then Liverpool will be thinking ‘right, where are we going to replace 25 goals in the league every season?’

“That’s when the pressure will be ramped up and, he’s not [capable] at the moment.”

While Nunez has been decent during his time at Anfield, he’s yet to become the devastating striker he promised to be during his final season with Benfica.

Indeed, the Uruguayan bagged 32 goals in all competitions during that campaign. He’s scored nine goals fewer than he did in that season (23) in a year and a half at Liverpool.

That’s seen him notch eight times this term – half the number Salah has achieved, despite Nunez having played one game more than the Egyptian.

While Salah’s potential exit will surely see another attacker signed, Liverpool will want to know that the players already at the club are going to pull their weight as well.

Owen feels Nunez is doing well as he plays alongside Salah at the moment, but his production could falter when he moves on.

“Playing alongside Mo Salah probably helps,” Owen added.

