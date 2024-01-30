Palace ‘agree’ to sign Tottenham, Newcastle target for below asking price despite ‘hijack’ claim

According to reports, Crystal Palace have ‘agreed’ a deal with Blackburn Rovers to sign Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United target Adam Wharton.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season with boyhood club Blackburn Rovers this season as he has made 29 appearances across all competitions. He has two goals and three assists in the Championship.

Wharton has been monitored by several Premier League clubs this month and Crystal Palace recently failed with a £18.5m bid.

Earlier this week, Pete O’Rourke revealed in his column for Football Insider that Palace ‘could be hijacked’ amid interest from Tottenham, Newcastle and Wolves.

He explained: ‘I’m told the Selhurst Park club will return with another bid and are very keen to agree a deal this month. Blackburn are reluctant to lose wonderkid midfielder Wharton and will hold out for around £25million.

‘Some reports have suggested Rovers want the midfielder loaned back for the rest of this season – but Palace want the teenager in right now as they are short in midfield following Cheick Doucoure’s serious injury.

‘Tottenham are interested in the talented Wharton and have watched him in action regularly, while Newcastle and Wolves are also keen.

‘Crystal Palace are currently leading the race and are the only team to have formalised their interest at this stage, with Spurs looking elsewhere for midfield reinforcements at this time. However, club chiefs are mindful they may be beaten to his signature in the summer window and are working hard to strike a deal as soon as possible.’

But BBC journalist Andy Bayes revealed on Tuesday morning that Palace are ‘close to an agreement’ for Wharton and he ‘will travel to London today’ for a medical.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has since backed up this report. The reliable journalist has confirmed that the Premier League outfit have ‘agreed a deal’ to sign the Blackburn Rovers starlet.

Ornstein adds: ‘England Under-20 international, 19, will now travel to London on Tuesday for a medical and complete the move.

‘The deal will be worth around £22million including add-ons with terms still to be finalised on a long-term contract with the Premier League side.’

Palace have already completed one signing this week as they have spent around £7m to sign right-back Daniel Munoz from Genk.

Speaking on the move, the Columbia international said: “It’s a pleasure for me to be here at such a historic club, such a big club as Crystal Palace.

“I’m very excited, very happy, and I can’t wait to be on the pitch. I think it’s a dream come true for me and I hope to be up to the task.”