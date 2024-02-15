According to reports, Crystal Palace have ‘appointed’ Oliver Glasner on a two-year deal after Roy Hodgson was ‘fired’ by the Premier League club.

Hodgson was drafted in towards the end of last season and oversaw an impressive end to the season as the Eagles maintained their Premier League status.

Palace were initially expected to replace the 76-year-old last summer but he ended up penning a one-year contract to stay on for the 2023/24 campaign.

The London outfit made a bright start to this season but their worrying slump leaves them 15th in the Premier League and just five points clear of the relegation zone.

Hodgson has been coming under increasing pressure in recent weeks and England boss Gareth Southgate was linked with Crystal Palace over the weekend as a potential replacement.

But Glasner has recently emerged as Palace’s leading candidate and has demanded a £4m-a-year contract to replace Hodgson.

The sack talk has intensified in recent hours as Hodgson pulled out of his press conference on Thursday. A Palace statement read: “Unfortunately, today’s press conference will no longer take place as scheduled as Roy Hodgson was taken ill during this morning’s training session.”

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to confirm Hodgson’s ‘firing and Glasner’s arrival. He said: “Crystal Palace have appointed Oliver Glasner as new head coach! Roy Hodgson has been fired.

“Positive approach revealed yesterday night and agreement being sealed now as contracts are being reviewed.

“Two year contract for Glasner at #CPFC, he gave green light yesterday.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs added: “Understand Oliver Glasner has now accepted the Crystal Palace job.”

Glasner has been out of work since leaving Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. He has previously had spells at LASK and Wolfsburg.

After Palace’s 3-1 loss to Chelsea on Monday night, Hodgson was insistent that they are good enough to avoid relegation.

“It’s a bad period, which has been caused in particular by the injury situation,” Hodgson told reporters.

“But there are 14 games (left), that’s a lot of games, a lot of points, and a lot of matches to be played.

“I think we’ve shown enough, even in some of the other defeats we’ve had, there’s been lots of games where, really, things could have gone a little bit better for us, so I don’t have any concerns in that respect.

“But I do want to emphasise that there’s no complacency here, we realise that we’re at the wrong end of the table, we realise that the points are very necessary for us to climb away from the relegation zone.

“But if the question is do I think that this group of players are good enough to get us out now? I do. I think they showed a lot (against Chelsea) which gives me even more faith and belief.”