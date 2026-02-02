According to reports, Crystal Palace are making a push to sign a replacement for Manchester City newbie Marc Guehi before the transfer window closes.

It has been a very busy transfer window for Palace, though it has mainly been bad news for the Premier League outfit.

Head coach Oliver Glasner has confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of this season, while Jean-Philippe Mateta could follow Guehi in leaving.

Mateta’s proposed move to AC Milan has been agreed, though it could still collapse over two issues, as he is due to have another medical today.

Palace have opened the door to Mateta’s exit as he has been insistent on leaving in this window, while they have fended off competition from elsewhere to secure replacements.

Glasner’s side have already brought in Evann Guessand from Premier League rivals Aston Villa on loan with an option to buy, while they look likely to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves on deadline day.

Palace have moved ahead of Leeds United in the race to land Larsen, having reached an agreement over a deal worth an initial £43m plus £5m in add-ons.

Larsen reportedly completed his medical on Monday morning, so his move to Palace should be completed before this window closes.

And Palace could end up signing two players on deadline day as they are looking to sign a replacement for Guehi.

They are said to have a couple of players on their radar, with Lyon’s Ruben Kluivert and Club Brugge’s Joel Ordonez named as targets.

A report from journalist Santi Aouna claims Palace are ‘determined’ to sign Kluivert, who is the brother of AFC Bournemouth’s Justin Kluivert, and are currently ‘in talks’ with Lyon over the signing.

Aouna explained: ‘Negotiations are currently underway between Lyon and Crystal Palace, who are determined to sign Kluivert.

‘Sitting 15th in the Premier League, the Eagles would like to strengthen their defence during this winter transfer window and would welcome the arrival of the Dutchman.’

Regarding Ordonez, Aouna claims Palace are ‘advancing’ for the centre-back, while Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws says they have made a ‘monster bid’ for him.

This supposed bid is said to be worth 40 million euros (around £34m), but it is noted that Club Brugge are keen to keep their prized asset for the remainder of this season.

