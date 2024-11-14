Chelsea flop viewed as ‘strategic game-changer’ by rival owner while Blues look to cut losses

It’s safe to say Chelsea’s £89m deal for Mykhailo Mudryk has arguably been one of the biggest wastes of money in Premier League history.

After around six months at the club, it quickly became common knowledge that the signing had been a disaster, and after 18 months now, it looks as though the west London club are looking to cut their losses.

With Todd Boehly’s erratic summer spending spree, Mudryk is so far down the pecking order, even behind Jadon Sancho who Manchester United couldn’t wait to get rid of.

Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto and even false nine Christopher Nkunku are ahead of Mudryk for a place in the wide positions.

According to Football Transfers, Crystal Palace have approached Chelsea with interest in signing Mudryk on loan in January; a transfer which Palace owner sees as a ‘strategic game changer’ as they look to fill the void left by Wilfried Zaha last year.

Palace also lost their creative outlet Michael Olise this summer after he moved to Bayern Munich. The move has left Palace often lacking a threat going forward, having won just one game this season and sitting in the relegation spots. After a fantastic start to life in the Premier League, things haven’t gone the way Oliver Glasner will have wanted them to so far this season, but could Mudryk spark a revival?

Since joining the Blues, the Ukraine international has scored just nine times and hit nowhere near the heights many will have expected him to after a second half debut at Anfield which will have put the rest of the league on red alert.

Palace have a squad containing of several technical, quick players, and Mudryk could feel at home at Selhurst Park should Glasner be able to get the best out of him, though that looks a tough ask for any manager in world football at this current moment in time.

Prior to Mudryk’s move to Chelsea, he looked to be heading to north London instead with Arsenal insistent on signing the winger before being heavily left in the dust after Boehly’s enormous offer. Looking back though, Mikel Arteta may well feel he dodged a bullet, with the Gunners signing Leandro Trossard later that window for a much lower fee.

Trossard has come up with important goals for Arsenal as they aim to end their 20-year league title draught, though that looks unlikely as they trail league leaders Liverpool by nine points.