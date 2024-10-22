According to reports, Crystal Palace are ‘seriously considering’ sacking Oliver Glasner amid their miserable start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Former VfL Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt boss Glaser took over at Palace in February 2024 as he replaced veteran boss Roy Hodgson.

Glasner oversaw an unbelievable end to last season as his side won six of their final seven Premier League games as they rocketed up the table to finish tenth.

Despite this, Palace had a difficult summer as they lost Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen to Bayern Munich and Fulham respectively.

The Premier League side spent around £64m on signings in the summer as they brought in Eddie Nketiah, Maxence Lacroix, Ismaila Sarr and Chadi Riad for fees.

Crystal Palace’s new signings are taking a while to settle in as Glasner is among the favourites to be the next Premier League sacked.

Glasner’s side are winless in eight Premier League games as they sit 18th in the table with three points. Last time out, they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

A report from GiveMeSport claims chairman Steve Parish is ‘seriously considering whether to make an alteration in the dugout’ and ‘may attempt to make a significant statement of intent by enticing Gareth Southgate into the Selhurst Park hot-seat’.

Southgate has been out of work since deciding to quit following England’s 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

He intends to take a significant break but the report claims ‘Palace could try to persuade Southgate to make a return to management if they part ways with Glasner’.

