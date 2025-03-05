The FA have revealed their decision to “seek an increased sanction” after Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts was sent off against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Oliver Glasner’s side beat Millwall 3-1 in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon as they top our ranking of the Premier League clubs on how much they should care about the competition.

An own goal by Japhet Tanganga opened the scoring before Crystal Palace pair Daniel Munoz and Eddie Nketiah added to their lead, while Millwall’s Wes Harding pulled a goal back.

Millwall played most of the match with ten men as Roberts was dismissed inside the opening ten minutes for a serious foul on Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Roberts flew into Mateta, striking the Crystal Palace star on his head with his boot. Palace subsequently confirmed that their player required ’25 stitches to a severe laceration to his left ear’.

‘We are very pleased to confirm that JP Mateta has this evening been discharged from St George’s Hospital where he received specialist treatment and 25 stitches to a severe laceration to his left ear,’ Palace said in a statement on Sunday.

‘All scans were clear and JP is feeling well.

‘He will now rest and recuperate over the following days where his progress will be monitored by our club doctor.

‘Thank you to the medical staff at both Selhurst Park and the hospital for their help and professionalism, and for all the wishes of support that JP and the club have received today.’

Speaking on the incident, former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett called for a “longer ban” as Roberts’ foul “warrants a minimum five-game ban” instead of the standard three-match stretch.

“What an appalling challenge and I have to ask the question why one of the world’s top referees failed to immediately show a red card. It is frankly an absolute no brainer,” Hackett said.

“What is also appalling is that referee Michael Oliver had to rely on VAR in order to deliver the outcome. It didn’t need a second look, it was horrendous.”

On the potential length of Roberts’ ban, Hackett added: “That horrendous challenge by Liam Roberts of Millwall on Mateta is totally and utterly unacceptable.

“His punishment must be an extension above the normal three-match ban. There is no room for this challenge in the game of football.

“The challenge by the goalkeeper warrants a minimum five-game ban.”

Now, the FA have confirmed that they have “submitted a claim” to increase Roberts’ suspension.

“The FA has submitted a claim seeking to increase Liam Roberts’ sanction following his sending off in the FA Cup tie between Millwall and Crystal Palace on Saturday, 1 March,” the FA said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

“The goalkeeper was sent off for serious foul play around the sixth minute. The FA claims that in the circumstances the standard punishment for this offence is clearly insufficient.

“Liam Roberts has until Thursday, 6 March, to provide a response.”