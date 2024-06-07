Bayern Munich are set to reignite their interest in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha with talks between the two clubs underway, according to reports.

Palhinha joined Fulham from Sporting for around £18million in 2022 after being linked with several top clubs including Manchester United.

He has been a revelation in Marco Silva’s midfield, leading the Premier League for the most tackles made in consecutive seasons.

This has attracted interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, while Bayern have been strongly linked with the Portuguese international.

The German giants came close to landing Palhinha last summer but a deal fell through after Fulham failed to secure a replacement.

The player did not kick up a fuss after his move to the Allianz Arena fell through, performing superbly in the Cottagers’ midfield in 2023/24.

It was unclear whether or not Bayern would pursue Palhinha after missing out last summer but reports from Germany suggest they are very keen on signing the 28-year-old.

According to German football expert Florian Plettenberg, the Fulham star is Bayern’s ‘top transfer target for defensive midfield’ and the club already has a ‘verbal agreement in principle’ with the player.

This was simple after ‘all the essential contract details were negotiated last summer’ and Palhinha remains ‘keen’ on joining the Bundesliga juggernauts.

Talks are underway between the two clubs, with Bayern ‘ready to spend between €40-45million’ (£34-38million).

Plettenberg wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter:

‘Joao Palhinha is currently FC Bayern’s top transfer target for the defensive midfield! There is already a verbal agreement in principle between Bayern and the 28 y/o. Also, because all the essential contract details were already negotiated last summer! Palhinha, keen to join Bayern! Talks with Fulham are already underway. Bayern, ready to spend between €40-45m transfer fee. Contract valid until 2028.’

Bayern may have to sell before they buy though, with Plettenberg adding in a later X post that they are willing to listen to offers for six players.

One of the names in question is Joshua Kimmich, who can play as a right-back and defensive midfielder.

Kimmich has been strongly linked with Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool in recent months and would be a spectacular signing for any of the Premier League trio.

Also on the list are Manchester United-linked Matthijs de Ligt, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry, and full-back Noussair Mazraoui.

Plettenberg claims that Bayern have ‘prepared numerous potential transfers’ but know ‘sales are urgently needed’.

This could put Arsenal, Liverpool and City on red alert with Kimmich reportedly on the market.

It is added that ‘Bayern have not yet received any concrete offers’ for any of the six players.

