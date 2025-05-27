Cole Palmer insists Chelsea are approaching Wednesday’s Europa Conference League final like any other game, but admits winning a trophy would be a huge moment for the club and players alike.

Palmer has been a revelation since arriving from Manchester City at the start of last season and is now preparing for the biggest game of his second campaign in blue, as Chelsea take on Real Betis in Wroclaw.

The 22-year-old wasn’t fazed when asked about playing in the Europa Conference League final against Real Betis.

“Just the same as any other game, I think,” he said. “It’s my first one [with Chelsea], so I’m excited to play, if I play.”

Palmer’s rise at Stamford Bridge has been rapid, and he’s no stranger to high-stakes matches. But he’s treating the final like any other match.

“Not really any different,” he added. “A final’s a final, and everyone wants to win. Anything can happen, doesn’t matter who you play or where it is.”

Several of Chelsea’s academy players have featured during the club’s Conference League run, and Palmer says he’s happy to offer guidance when needed.

“When the young ones come on, I just tell them be confident. They wouldn’t be here if the manager didn’t think they could play, so just that, really.

“If I can help them during the game, I will. But I just try and let them play.”

The game offers Chelsea a shot at a first trophy since 2021, and Palmer says ending the season with silverware would be massive for everyone involved, especially in Enzo Maresca’s first year in charge.

“Yeah, it would be big. Big for the club, for all of us players to start with a trophy, especially with the manager’s first season, it would be good.”

Palmer also praised his relationship with Maresca.

“Yeah, it’s good. I’ve known him for a while now, so I think we have a good relationship.

“He’s given me lots of different ideas and stuff.”

The former Man City midfielder wasn’t involved in the early rounds of this competition, but says he understood the decision at the time.

“No, I wouldn’t say it was weird. I’ve never played in it, so I didn’t know what it was like.

“It was just the manager’s choice. I think he was just trying to protect a few players he didn’t put in the squad.”

Despite being labelled favourites from the outset, Palmer says the squad haven’t felt extra pressure.

“Not really. I just feel like we’re just trying to work in a competition.”

Betis will provide the final hurdle in Poland and Palmer isn’t taking anything for granted.

“They’re a good team. I’ve seen them play a few times this season and they look good. So, it’ll be a tough game.”