According to reports, Cole Palmer ‘wants to leave’ Chelsea and Manchester United, who have made him their ‘top target’, are readying a huge offer.

Palmer has surpassed all expectations following his £42.5m move from Manchester City to Chelsea, having cemented himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe.

The England international is enduring a frustrating season as he has been impacted by injuries this term, and he is also being heavily linked with a transfer.

Palmer is a huge name and there is a lot of intrigue in a possible transfer, so his name is often thrown around by unreliable outlets suggesting he is in line for a move to a Premier League rival or European giant.

This has been the case this week, with it claimed that the homesick Chelsea star is prepared to hand in a transfer request to secure a move to Man Utd.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has moved quickly to pour cold water on these reports, insisting Palmer and Chelsea are content with their current situation.

He explained: “We had rumours in England about Cole Palmer’s desire to go back to Manchester, maybe to Man Utd, Palmer to leave Chelsea in the summer. In January, nothing is happening. At this stage, Chelsea’s position is very clear.

“They see Palmer as a crucial part of their project. Chelsea don’t want Palmer to leave the club. Today, Liam Rosenior in his press conference said he’s a crucial part of our long-term project. He said, ‘I had several conversations with Cole and he’s very happy here.’

“Chelsea are not on alert for anything at this stage. Obviously, there will be always be rumours around Palmer, a fantastic player.

“But as of today, January, nothing is happening and Chelsea are counting on Palmer at this stage.”

Despite this, Spanish outlet Fichajes have continued to spout nonsense regarding Palmer, who reportedly ‘wants to leave’ Chelsea and could join Man Utd.

The Red Devils are said to have made him their ‘top target’ and have the financial wriggle room to make an ‘unprecedented effort’ to sign him with a £120m ‘offer’.

