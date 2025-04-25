Chris Wilder has leapt to the defence of Daniel Farke amid mounting speculation the Leeds United manager could be sacked despite guiding the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Farke’s future has been the subject of intense debate in recent days, with Leeds declining to deny suggestions that internal talks have taken place about a potential change in the dugout.

That silence has done little to ease growing uncertainty at Elland Road, though one of the German’s promotion rivals leapt to his defence this week.

Sheffield United boss Wilder, who has a famously spiky relationship with the Leeds fanbase and was the subject of crude chants led by Patrick Bamford, Jayden Bogle and Dan James amid promotion celebrations, called the rumours “ridiculous” and praised Farke for securing automatic promotion in a high-pressure job.

“I get it,” Wilder said.

“It has changed, the game, on a lot of fronts. We talked about expectations and everything. I think we all understand the negative part of the job.

“I had a half-hour conversation with Dan and enjoyed it. He’s a good guy, and it’s a great achievement by him.

“That [Leeds] isn’t a straightforward football club. It’s got loads of things going for it, but there is pressure on all of us [managers] at different levels. I should imagine he has the most to deal with. The good things that come with it are offset by other parts of it.

“To football people, that’s a ridiculous idea, or approach or decision, to football people internally. But maybe externally these are things that do happen and everyone has to deal with it and understand it.”

While the club have yet to officially comment on Farke’s status, sources close to Leeds suggest talks have taken place regarding his future.

While that’s being painted in a negative light, the 49ers Enterprises hierarchy may so no need to put out the media fires if they’re intent on keeping him on as manager.

Farke has previously received public backing from Paraag Marathe, Leeds director and the face of the 49ers.

“He knows what it takes. He knows the grit. He knows the fight, the blood, sweat and tears it’s going to take to get through the Championship,” Marathe said.

“Let me be clear, this isn’t a short-term thing either. I don’t think he had a fair deck of cards when he got back up the Premier League [with Norwich].

“So, that’s one thing we are going to rectify and give him the deck of cards that he needs to be successful once we go back up, because I think he could be a very successful coach across Europe. I think this isn’t just ‘hey, get us through the Championship’.”