Fabio Paratici is attempting to persuade Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to hire Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi when Ange Postecoglou leaves Spurs, according to reports.

Paratici stepped down from his role at Spurs in April 2023 after losing his appeal against a 30-month Italian Football Federation (FIGC) ban on certain football related activities, which FIFA ruled to extend worldwide.

The Italian, who had been in his role at Tottenham since the summer of 2021, was handed a two-and-a-half-year suspension from working in Italy in January 2023 by the FIGC Court of Appeal for his involvement in allegations of false accounting at his old club Juventus, who were given a 15-point deduction.

A report in November 2023 claimed that Paratici still ‘remains heavily involved at the club despite resigning in April’ and that he is continuing to ‘pull all the strings’ in terms of Tottenham recruitment.

And now Tottenham’s former managing director of football is looking to influence their potential search for a new manager with Postecoglou coming under intense pressure.

There are no reports claiming that Postecoglou will be sacked but there is unrest among the fanbase with many supporters looking for the north London club to make a change.

Tottenham have won just one of their last eight Premier League fixtures and have exited both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in their last two matches in all competitions.

Previous reports have claimed that the Spurs board have sympathy with Postecoglou over his injury problems with Tottenham currently missing 11 first-team players.

But now Italian website Inter Live claims that Paratici is ‘trying to convince the club’s top brass to focus on Simone Inzaghi’ if they decide to get rid of Postecoglou.

Levy is ‘considering sacking’ the Australian with Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Fulham’s Marco Silva the other two candidates if Postecoglou leaves.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara wants to see Postecoglou sacked and insists it’s “time to go” with Aston Villa boss Unai Emery “on a different planet” to the Spurs boss.

O’Hara wrote on X: “It’s time to go now Ange is out of his depth, Emery is on a different planet compared to him and his players bopped us off the park should of been 5, we’re like reserve team playing in academy games that don’t matter, it’s crazy.”

Aston Villa beat Tottenham 2-1 on Sunday as they knocked Spurs out of the FA Cup but their manager Emery had some kind words for Postecoglou amid the pressure on his job.

Emery said: “I can analyse his work last year and the first six months of this season and I really appreciate a lot how Tottenham are playing with their style. Last year they performed fantastic. Of course, every team has their injured players – they have more than normal.

“The potential they can have with every player being available is a little bit lower without them. I think we played a very good match today to stop them. They played well but it was not enough to beat us in this match. When they are going to recover players, they will perform again like they were doing.”

