Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Paris Saint-Germain will welcome Aston Villa to Parc des Princes for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday, April 9.

When Arsenal beat PSG 2-0 early in the campaign, it probably felt like taking a nice little riverboat down the Seine and a stroll through Champs-Elysees.

But the French side flipped a switch when beating RB Salzburg 3-0 in December, a result they followed up with a 4-2 thumping of Man City to squeeze through to the knockout stages.

Luis Enrique’s side is riding the crest of a wave after Desire Doue’s goal clinched a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title over the weekend.

Aston Villa also left it until the final matchday to secure their spot in the top eight, though Unai Emery’s side was guaranteed some form of qualification from early on.

The Villans were impressive in winning five of eight matches, beating Bayern Munich 1-0 along the way and shutting out Juventus in a 0-0 draw.

However, this looks like their toughest test yet, certainly far tougher than trips to face Club Brugge and Monaco, both of whom beat Villa 1-0.





PSG vs Aston Villa prediction:

PSG are a very good team that is tough to beat on home soil. However, winning Ligue 1 is like being the most mobile person in a cemetery – it’s dead easy.

As excited as the French side is about the prospects of an invincible season, it’s hard to ignore the fact they’ve lost to Arsenal, Liverpool and trailed Man City 2-0.

Odds of 2/5 for a home win are a little bit too skinny for our liking, so it forces us to find a way to back Villa in the market.

That’s not to suggest you should bet on them to win this match; rather, we think they can be competitive and offer value, so we’ll find a way to exploit that.

The +2 handicap stands out as a good option, though backing an 8/11 shot on its own doesn’t make for much of a profit.

If we back the Villans to find the net in Paris, our odds are boosted to 6/4, which is a price worth backing.

In addition to that, we’ll play on the likelihood of corners to push our price up even further and create a bet builder.

The Premier League side will come under immense pressure and be asked to defend plenty of set pieces, yet equally, they may fashion their own shooting chances on the break. Add over 8.5 corners

PSG team news

If it turns out that PSG came through their 1-0 win against Angers unscathed, Luis Enrique should be able to name a full-strength team to face Villa.

The Spaniard rang the changes at the weekend to keep his charges fresh, resting six players that we expect to feature on Wednesday night.

Penalty hero Gianluigi Donnarumma will continue between the sticks, with Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho and Nuno Mendes in the backline.

Joao Neves filled in at right back but should resume his ordinary role in the midfield, partnering with Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz, both of whom featured at the weekend.

Goncalo Ramos may drop back to the bench to allow Bradley Barcola to assume a central role, with the deadly duo of Ousmane Dembele and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia flanking him.

PSG expected line-up

Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes – Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz – Dembele, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia

Aston Villa team news

Unai Emery made eight changes from the 3-0 win over Brighton, shuffling his entire backline for the visit of Nottingham Forest.

Despite that, the Villans won 2-1, with Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans the catalysts for Villa’s fast start. Both players will retain their spots.

It could be all change at the back with Matty Cash, Pau Torres, Ezria Konsa and Lucas Digne forming a fresh back four.

Boubacar Kamara should resume his role as the destroyer alongside Tielemans, despite Amadou Onana, who seems to have fallen out of favour, featuring at the weekend.

Marcus Rashford returns to the starting lineup to support Ollie Watkins from the left, with Scotsman John McGinn rounding off the attacking quartet.

Aston Villa expected line-up

Martinez – Cash, Torres, Konsa, Digne – Kamara, Tielemans – Rogers, McGinn, Rashford – Watkins

PSG vs Aston Villa: How to watch and listen

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final between PSG and Aston Villa will be shown live on TNT Sports Ultimate and TNT Sports 1. There will be live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.





PSG vs Aston Villa stats:

– PSG have won 15 of their previous 16 matches, with the sole defeat coming at home to Liverpool.

– PSG have failed to win eight of their last 15 home Champions League matches.

– PSG’s record when hosting English teams across the past 10 seasons is won four, drawn four, and lost four.

– Villa are winless in five trips to face French opposition, drawing two and losing three.

– Unai Emery has drawn one and lost seven of his eight meetings with Luis Enrique.

– Aston Villa have won their last seven matches across all competitions, scoring two or more goals in six of them.

– Aston Villa have a record of seven wins, one draw and two losses in this year’s Champions League.