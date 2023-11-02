Parlour claims Arsenal ‘definitely’ need to improve key position in order to win Premier League title

Ray Parlour has identified where Arsenal will still need to improve if they are going to win the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners have made a good start to the new season as they boast an unbeaten record after the first 10 league matches.

While their performance against West Ham in the Carabao Cup was disappointing, they are still in contention to win the league title.

Mikel Arteta’s side gave Manchester City a run for their money last time around, but they just seemed to run out of steam towards the end of the campaign.

Parlour has highlighted where he thinks Arsenal will need to improve in January if they are to go one step further this time around.

“Eddie Nketiah has done really well for Arsenal, especially with that hat-trick against Sheffield United but Arsenal definitely need another striker,” Parlour told bettingsites.co.uk.

“That’s nothing against Eddie, he’s been brilliant and has done a great job for Arsenal and I was really pleased for him to get that hat-trick, but Arsenal need more options.

“They haven’t got that right now and with Gabriel Jesus out injured that leaves them light in that department as well.”

Nketiah has looked sharp of late and he has managed to outscore the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz so far.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney has been among the names linked to Arsenal of late, but Parlour has questioned whether or not the 27-year-old would be the right fit.

“It’s an area Mikel Arteta and Edu will be looking at. Whether the right player will be available in January we’ll have to see.

“I know Ivan Toney has been mentioned as an option given he’ll be able to play again by then, but he won’t have played for a while and it will take him five or so games to get back into the rhythm of playing every week, so it’s not that simple.

“If Arsenal do bring someone in in January, Eddie will still be there, he’ll still play a massive part, as much as Jesus, but if you’ve got another option then that could make all the difference to Arsenal’s title challenge.

“We all know scoring goals wins you games so that’s why Arsenal will want to look into that in January if things are not going too well up front.”

