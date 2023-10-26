Juventus eye deal for ‘increasingly dissatisfied’ Arsenal star becoming ‘source of concern’ for Arteta

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is ‘increasingly dissatisfied’ with his lack of minutes this season and will look to leave the club in January ‘if the situation doesn’t change’, according to reports.

The Ghanaian international joined Arsenal from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in October 2020 for a £45million fee.

He joined with a huge reputation but his time in north London has been plagued by injuries.

Partey only played 24 Premier League games in both of his first two seasons at the club, but whenever he was fit, you could tell how important he was to Mikel Arteta’s side.

He played 33 times in the top flight last term as the Gunners finished second behind Treble winners Manchester City.

The summer signings of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz resulted in some uncertainty surrounding Partey’s future in the capital but Arteta was quick to emphasise his desire to keep hold of the ex-Atletico midfielder.

Asked about Partey’s future, the Gunners manager told reporters in July: “Thomas is a super important player for us and for me. I want him to be part of the team. That’s for sure.

“Every time I spoke to him and had a conversation with him he’s ready to stay with us. For me, there’s nothing there at all.”

Injuries have once again been hindering Partey’s ability to contribute on the pitch and he most recently missed the midweek Champions League clash at Sevilla with a muscle issue.

The 30-year-old suffered a groin injury in August and missed four Premier League matches before an important 15-minute cameo off the bench against Manchester City on October 8.

His minutes are clearly being managed carefully by Arteta, who did not bring Partey off the bench at Chelsea on Saturday.

Despite this obviously being the case, a report from Tutto Juve says the player is not happy with his current situation at Arsenal.

It is claimed that his playing time ‘is a source of concern for the club’ having left Partey and his entourage ‘increasingly dissatisfied with the lack of minutes in the squad in recent weeks’.

With the player unhappy, there is now speculation he could leave in the winter transfer window ‘if the situation doesn’t change before January’.

Italian giants Juventus were strongly linked with Partey in the summer and remain interested, though it is claimed that they would only sign him in January if he is available ‘for a loan’.

Speaking earlier this month, Arsenal transfer expert Charles Watts said there is a good chance Partey will leave the Gunners at the end of the season as he enters the final year of his contract.

“I do think the time to think about Partey’s exit will be this summer,” Watts said on his YouTube channel. “I don’t know if I would do it.

“But I think it’s certainly something Arsenal will think about given his contract, there is only a year left, given his age and injury record.

“If a good offer comes in for him, it’s kind of similar to what last summer was.

“We knew it was something they were open to if something came in that was tempting. I think that would be the case again this summer [at the end of the season].”

