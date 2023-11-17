Pass the tissues – Luis Diaz has given us football’s most beautiful moment of 2023

It was one of those nights to leave goosebumps on your skin and your tear ducts looking like Niagra Falls.

Never mind that Colombia had beaten Brazil in a World Cup qualifier for the first time, coming from behind to win 2-1 and leave the carnival crowd in Barranquilla feeling ecstatic.

Never mind that their chances of qualifying for the 2026 finals, after missing the last edition in Qatar, have been significantly enhanced. The World Cup would benefit from Colombia’s presence, with salsa, skill and sexy celebrations.

None of that mattered. Luis Diaz and his father were all that mattered.

