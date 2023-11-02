Arsenal set £26m asking price for star ‘pleasing’ Juventus; Arteta insists ‘pathway’ is there for him

Arsenal will not sell Charlie Patino for less than €30million (£26.1million) amidst interest from Serie A giants Juventus, according to reports.

Patino has only made two appearances for Arsenal and is currently on loan at Swansea City after a successful year with Blackpool.

The 20-year-old joined the Gunners’ youth set-up from Luton Town in 2015 and is one of the highest-rated youngsters at the club.

He has struggled to find the minutes under Mikel Arteta, however, with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah coming from the Hale End academy to star in the first team.

It was reported by David Ornstein in May that Arsenal were going to sell Patino in the summer transfer window but he ended up leaving on loan, much to the surprise of the club’s fan base.

He is highly thought of by the Emirates faithful and the fact he did not depart permanently is perhaps a sign that Arteta sees him as a part of his squad from 2024/25.

That remains to be seen and if the Gunners are offered a decent fee to sell Patino, they probably won’t think twice about it.

Interestingly, there is interest coming from Italy, with Juventus eager to bring the young midfielder to Turin.

This is according to Calciomercato, where it is claimed that Arteta’s side value Patino as high as €30m (£26.1m), despite his lack of top-flight experience.

It is claimed that during Fabio Paratici’s time as the Old Lady’s director of football, he tried to sign Patino and Folarin Balogun from the Gunners, but failed to do so.

And Juventus now ‘rethink’ the possibility of signing the former, with Balogun now plying his trade in Monaco.

Patino’s ability still ‘please’ Juve ‘a lot’ and Arsenal have ‘set their price’, which is as high as £26.1m.

Although Patino is a very promising talent, it is difficult to imagine Juve of all clubs paying that for him.

The 20-year-old has scored once and made four assists in the Championship this season and Arteta recently said the player is in his long-term plans.

“There is always a pathway,” the Arsenal manager said this week.

“When make decisions on those kind of players it is always to keep an eye on them and see if we can evolve the squad in a way. The first thing we do is look at what we have internally.”

