Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has made a fresh Premier League title prediction ahead of Sunday’s game against Manchester City.

This weekend’s match between Man City and Arsenal could decide the Premier League title race, with Pep Guardiola’s side only six points adrift of the leaders with a game in hand.

Man City could be level on points with Arsenal as early as Wednesday night after a disappointing downturn in form from the Gunners ended their Quadruple hopes.

Arsenal have progressed to the Champions League semi-finals, but they risk missing out on the Premier League after failing in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Still, Vieira is backing Arsenal to win the Premier League and reach the Champions League final as long as they “go back to what they were doing” at the start of this season.

“I think they have to go back to what they were doing at the beginning of the season,” Vieira said on CBS Sports.

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“I think they were quite clinical, playing forward, scoring goals and creating chances.

“It’s true that at the moment they are a little bit too much on having the possession but there’s not the end product.

“I believe that there is enough in that team to go to the final of the Champions League and even win the Premier League.”

Vieira has also pleaded with Gabriel Magalhaes and Declan Rice to step up for Arsenal during the run-in and has offered advice to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

“I think I would remind them about what they’ve been doing since the first game of the season,” Vieira added.

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“I would remind them that the majority of the coaches and the teams will want to be in their shoes.

“There’s a lot of managers and teams that will want to play a quarter-final of the Champions League and to be top of the [Premier] League.

“It’s true that they’re having a really difficult run at the moment, there’s a lot of injuries, there’s players that are not at their best, but it doesn’t mean that they can’t win it.

“I think they just need some really important players to drive the team, I think Gabriel can be one of these players and Declan Rice can be another one.

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“I don’t know how he [Rice] is in the dressing room but something I like on the field he is the engine of the team, the drive of the team.

“I like seeing him going forward, making runs, I like to see him challenging for the tackles because when you win the ball in the midfield that shows to your teammates that you are present and what you need to do.

“His natural leadership will be really important for the rest of the season.”