Pundit Paul Merson has picked out one fear he has about Mohamed Salah’s proposed new Liverpool contract with an offer ‘expected very soon’.

Salah is about to enter the final six months of his contract and he is one of the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025.

Liverpool teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat and it remains to be seen whether the three players will commit their futures to the Premier League giants.

32-year-old Salah is doing all he can to earn a lavish new deal as he has been sensational for Liverpool during the first few months of this season. He has 15 goals and 12 assists in his 21 appearances across all competitions.

Salah has been outspoken about his future but is yet to be offered a new deal. Earlier this week, respected journalist David Ornstein revealed that this will soon change.

He said: “An offer has gone to Virgil van Dijk, which hasn’t happened so far with Mo Salah. I do expected Salah to receive an offer very soon. Why he hasn’t so far and Van Dijk has is something maybe only Liverpool can explain.

“Perhaps they are prioritising their captain, perhaps the gap between what they are prepared to offer Salah and what he wants is such that you don’t go to him with a proposal if you fear it may antagonise him.

Merson has explained why he thinks the potential length of Salah’s contract should be a concern for Liverpool.

“We’re only hearing it on the grapevine, but we’re hearing two years with a year option to Mo Salah. That’s a long time,” Merson said in his Sky Sports column.

“I’d give him 300-400 grand a week now. Of course I would today, because he’s doing the business.

“I’m his biggest fan. I think he’s world-class. I’ll say he gets in every team in the world. He’s a winger and he’s the top scorer in the Premier League. It’s just absolutely amazing the numbers he puts up week in, week out, year in, year out.

“But in two-and-a-half years’ time, that’s a lot of money to be giving someone if they’re not doing the business then.

“Football changes. If it didn’t, we’d all still be playing! The one sure thing that happens in football is, the older you get, the slower you get. That’s a fact. Otherwise, Usain Bolt would still be winning the Olympic 100 metres. For me, if it was a two-year contract, I’d give it to him, but I wouldn’t give him the option of another year. I understand Liverpool 100 per cent.

“I know people will say they’ve got to buy someone and it will cost them more, but they will have to buy someone sooner or later. He’s not going to go on until he’s 40, 41 years of age, so you’re only kicking it down the road.”