Paul Merson makes huge Brighton prediction on Premier League title race – ‘one million per cent’

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has backed Brighton to challenge for the Premier League title this season on two conditions.

Brighton have made a stunning start to the 2026/27 campaign, and some now suggest they could challenge for the Premier League title.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side are currently third in the Premier League table after winning five of their first seven games, and they have a 3-0 victory over current holders Arsenal.

Arsenal remain the favourites to retain the Premier League title, though there could be competition from Manchester City if they are not given a punishment for FFP breaches before the end of this season.

“They are one million per cent title contenders…”

However, Merson thinks Brighton will be a contender for the Premier League title if they can beat Liverpool and Man City in their next two matches.

“That is it in a nutshell: we’ll see where they are after the next two games,” Merson told Sky Sports.

READ: Big Weekend: Liverpool v Brighton, Tottenham, Carrick’s last game, Foden, El Clasico



“If they go and win their next two games, I don’t care how long has gone in the season, they are one million per cent title contenders. Then it’s a different game. Then they are going to places expecting to win.

“Liverpool are not playing really well. They are not setting the world alight at the moment. But it will be headline news if they get beaten by Brighton.

“And Brighton, at the moment, you would probably say are a better team than Liverpool. But it’s the big team mentality. The pressure’s different.

“If Brighton go and get beaten by those two teams, no one will say a word.”

READ MORE: Premier League overrated XI: Saka, Van de Ven, Fernandes, Foden, Wharton



He continued: “If they drew both, that would be amazing, but you’d rather win one and lose one. It’s funny how people look at it and think the two draws would look better because they haven’t lost. You’ve got to win football matches.

“For me, it’s about going out and putting on a show and making sure they give a good account of themselves.

“At the moment, you’re looking and thinking they shouldn’t get beaten in those two games, the way they are playing.

“I like what Brighton are doing. I think they’ve been outstanding. I watched them against Arsenal. They close you down, they play at a tempo, they suffocate you. It doesn’t matter how good a footballer you are, if you get people’s heads down, they can’t do anything. It’s as simple as that.

“They’ve got a lot of games coming up, but they’re good testers. If I’m Man City and Liverpool, I don’t really want to be playing Brighton.”

READ NEXT: Football fans want to travel by train; clubs and rail companies need to act

