Paul Merson believes Liverpool can wrap up the Premier League title in their next two games as they face Aston Villa and Manchester City.

As it stands, Liverpool hold a seven-point lead over second-place Arsenal with 13 games left to go having only lost once in the league this season.

Next up is one of their toughest runs of the season with three games in eight days against Aston Villa (A), Manchester City (A) and Newcastle United (H) – and two or more wins could be enough to distance themselves from Arsenal who face West Ham United (H) and Nottingham Forest (A).

However, Merson detailed how Liverpool have shown some frailties in recent games, as they held on for a point against a very spirited Wolves side at Anfield last time out but they secured the vital win nevertheless.

The pundit said: “They were nervy against Wolves. It was obvious to see but what does it matter? They got the job done and won the game. Liverpool started really, really well against Wolves but I thought this was going to be a difficult game.”

The visit to Villa Park to face Unai Emery’s side will prove to be a far more difficult test considering their firepower in attack and Merson claims it is a ‘big game’ that could define the title race.

“The game against Aston Villa is a big game. It’s the first of a couple of big games for Arne Slot and his side.”

“For me, the Premier League title race will be defined in the next two games for Liverpool. They will define whether Liverpool win the league comfortably or whether it goes right down to the wire.

“Trips to Villa Park and the Etihad are never easy and if they come away with a point or a couple of points, I think it would be game on. But if they got four points from the next two games I think that would virtually be it in terms of the title.”

Arne Slot focused on the challenge ahead

Whilst fans and pundits may be cautious over Liverpool’s chances in the coming games, manager Arne Slot has remained vigilant and composed when speaking about the title race.

His reaction following the full-time whistle against Wolves was more animated than we’ve seen in recent weeks, as he was able to shake off the stress of a nervy second-half display to continue their pursuit of the title.

Slot said: “I see it as 13 games to be played and the next game to be the most important one, starting with Villa away which is, like Wolves at home, again a difficult game for us but for everyone.

“They have a great home record, maybe even more if they play in the evening, so we know that it is going to be a challenge. But we have quite an OK away record as well this season, we’ve done quite okay this season in general as well. So, it’s a game I think for everyone to look forward to, to see these two sides playing against each other.”