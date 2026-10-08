Paul Merson has explained why Leeds United could have an “advantage” over Arsenal when they clash at Elland Road this weekend.

Arsenal are back in action this weekend, with the Premier League holders facing Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Gunners will be looking to bounce back after a one-sided 3-0 loss to Brighton in their last game before the international break.

Mikel Arteta‘s side will have a tough challenge against Leeds, though. Daniel Farke’s team were one of the Premier League’s standout teams before the international break and will be confident heading into this match.

Leeds United have home advantage for this game, but Merson thinks there is something else in their favour.

“A lot of players go away in the international break at Arsenal,” Merson said on Sky Sports News.

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“They probably came back yesterday, did a little warm-up so they literally get today and a little bit tomorrow, running through set-plays and patterns, and then they’re kicking off at 12:30pm on Saturday.

“So there hasn’t been a lot of time and I think it’s a bit of a leveller for Leeds, this is a little bit of an advantage for Leeds that they’re playing straight after the international break at 12:30pm.”

“Leeds will be absolutely buzzing for this game…”

Merson appeared alongside former Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who thinks Arsenal may be “disjointed” after the international break.

When asked if the international break could give Leeds a “better chance” against Arsenal, Begovic replied: “Yeah, I think the time you want to play one of these big teams is right after the international break when they’ve been so disjointed, so many players off on internationals and not getting a lot of time to work together.

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“A lunchtime kick-off at Elland Road, Leeds will be absolutely buzzing for this game and they will have been looking forward to it for a long time.

“It’s going to be a difficult test for Arsenal, one that they’re going to have to stand up to. But I think it’s one they’re going to relish.

“Arsenal know what it takes to win the Premier League now, these are the sorts of games you have to go and get a result from.

“You might have to defend, you might have to deal with set-plays, Leeds can do that very well, so they’re going to have to stand up.

“Having seen the last result, I think that’s a bit of a wake-up call for Arsenal so I think there won’t be any complacency going into this Leeds game.

“They need to bounce back and I think Mikel Arteta will send that message and he has to send that message to bounce back immediately.”

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