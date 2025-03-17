Pundit Paul Merson has responded to Mikel Arteta’s “flabbergasting” claim about Chelsea after his Arsenal side beat their London rivals 1-0 on Sunday.

Arsenal got the better of Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, winning 1-0 at the Emirates. The hosts were the better side in a drab game as Mikel Merino scored the only goal.

This result leaves the Gunners second in the Premier League table and 12 points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Chelsea meanwhile are fourth in the Premier League and face a battle with nine sides to qualify for the Champions League ahead of next season.

The Blues are also fourth in our 2024/25 open play goals Premier League table and speaking post-match, Arteta boldly claimed they are the “best attacking team in the league”.

Merson reckons Arteta ‘must be joking’ with this ‘flabbergasting’ claim.

‘Mikel Arteta said Chelsea are the best attacking team in the Premier League after Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over them on Sunday. I don’t know what I’m missing,’ Merson wrote in his Sky Sports column.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Chelsea, Bissouma, Van Nistelrooy shamed by Forest, Silva and Brentford



‘When Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer are playing, they’re a good team. They bring the best out of each other. Palmer’s a better player when Jackson’s playing and Jackson’s a better player when Palmer’s playing. That is fact.

‘But I’m flabbergasted by that quote. I honestly don’t get that. There will be a lot of Chelsea fans reading that thinking, ‘Wow! What is he talking about?’.

‘Is Arteta saying that because Chelsea have spent £1.6bn yet haven’t got a forward and can’t score a goal and fans are moaning at him because Arsenal don’t have a forward? Unless Palmer plays, I don’t think Chelsea score goals.’

Merson has also explained why he ‘feels sorry’ for one of Chelsea’s forwards.

‘I still think Enzo Maresca is changing his wingers too often. They need to get a better run in the team,’ Merson continued.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd, Chelsea summer transfer deemed ‘certain’ on one condition as Romano reveals ‘truth’

👉 Chelsea to refuse two exit routes for Arsenal loanee Sterling as Arteta’s stance on transfer surfaces

👉 Premier League worst XI includes £51m Chelsea flop, Ipswich quartet, Man City defender

‘You don’t know who is going to play at centre-back and who is playing on the wing. He changes every week and I just don’t think that helps.

‘Christopher Nkunku’s position is not on the wing. I feel sorry for him. I like him, I think he’s a good player. He’s one that plays behind the centre-forward.

‘He’s an intelligent footballer, connects things, but the problem is Palmer’s been outstanding. I don’t think Chelsea were foreseeing Palmer being as good as what he was hence why they bought Nkunku for a lot of money.

‘But Chelsea are the best attacking team? They scored one goal against Leicester to win 1-0. Leicester, in their previous 20 matches, had only failed once to let in two or more goals in a Premier League game. I’m not buying into that one. I’m not buying in.’