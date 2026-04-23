Merson names major advantage Arsenal still have over Man City in title race despite ceding top spot

Paul Merson still thinks Arsenal have the advantage in the title race

Arsenal legend Paul Merson believes his old club still have a major advantage over Manchester City in the Premier League title race, despite dropping to second in the table on Wednesday night.

City’s 1-0 win at Burnley relegated the Clarets but, more importantly for Pep Guardiola’s side, saw them leapfrog the Gunners into top spot with only five games of the season remaining.

The two teams are now level on 70 points and goal difference, with Man City top by virtue of goals scored, although Merson feels the result at Turf Moor is not quite as bad as it could have been for Arsenal.

And his latest column for Sky Sports, Merson believes there is every chance the title could be decided by goal difference and that City failed to boost that as significantly as they could have done against the Clarets.

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He said: “Arsenal’s performance was good at the Etihad, but they lost a game they couldn’t afford to lose. You don’t need to be playing well and losing football matches. From absolutely nowhere, Manchester City are top of the league. It’s scary.

“But Arsenal play twice before City do and could go six points clear again – and they’ve got to make that count. They have to win those two games against Newcastle and Fulham to put the pressure back on City. It’s a must.

“City’s last five games? They don’t look too hard for them. They’ve got Everton and Brentford – two teams fighting for Europe – but two of their other games are absolutely gimmes.

“They’ve got Crystal Palace at home, who may have one eye on a Conference League final, and Bournemouth.

“And then on the final day they’ve got Aston Villa, I’m pretty sure they will have already secured Champions League football and the priority that week would be the Europa League final (played four days before the final day of the Premier League season). So that’s a nothing game.

“Arsenal are back in the title race. City didn’t rip Burnley up by four or five, they’re not going to do that against Everton in their next game.

“Everton are very good defensively, so are Brentford. Bournemouth are also very good at the back.

“The Premier League title race could come down to goal difference.”

Meanwhile, Gary Neville believes Arsenal should be buoyed by City’s failure to significantly extend their goal difference at Turf Moor.

“It’s a win for Manchester City but it’s the best win Arsenal could have hoped for,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“It’s all to play for. Arsenal have a home game against Newcastle on Saturday where they can reassert their three-point lead.

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“It didn’t happen for Manchester City tonight. They will have to play better than that or they will drop points.

“But Pep Guardiola knows he had to come away with three points. And he’s done that.”