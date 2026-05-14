Paul Merson has revealed his “strange feeling” for the Premier League title run-in while predicting Arsenal and Manchester City’s next games.

Last weekend, Arsenal took a major step towards winning the Premier League title by beating West Ham 1-0 with the help of a last-gasp VAR intervention.

Man City have since responded to that setback by beating Crystal Palace 3-0, but Arsenal will be crowned champions if they win their two remaining games.

Arsenal face Burnley at home this weekend before they visit Crystal Palace on the final day, while Man City, who have the FA Cup final against Chelsea this weekend, travel to Bournemouth next Tuesday before hosting Aston Villa on the final day.

Now, Merson has predicted Arsenal and Man City’s next Premier League games.

Starting with Arsenal, Merson has backed his former side to beat Burnley 3-0 and has warned them that they will “never win” the title if they do not get over the line this season.

“This could be any score,” Merson said in his column for Sportskeeda.

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“It could be four-nil or three-nil. But until Arsenal score that second goal, there will always be the worry of them conceding.

“Even if Arsenal score in the first minute, it’s all about finding that second goal quickly. They need that at the earliest to put the game to bed.

“If Arsenal can’t win the league from here on, they will never win it! Burnley are already relegated and Crystal Palace will be looking forward to their Europa Conference League final. So it’s the perfect time to be playing these two teams.

“I believe this will be an easy win for Arsenal. I can’t see Burnley troubling them at all.”

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“I can’t see anything but…”

Looking ahead to Man City’s penultimate game, Merson has revealed his “strange feeling” is that the game will end 1-1, with this result potentially handing the title to Arsenal.

“It all depends on what happens with the other games this weekend,” Merson added on Bournemouth vs Man City

“If Aston Villa lose, Bournemouth will settle for a draw. If Villa and Brighton won, then I expect Bournemouth to have a real go and try and beat Manchester City.

“It is difficult to call at the moment. If Bournemouth go all out, this could be entertaining.

“I don’t see anything but Arsenal winning the title from here. And I have a strange feeling that this game will be a draw. Bournemouth are a very underrated team and they play some good football.”

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