Paul Merson has revealed why there is “no way” Manchester City can beat Arsenal to the Premier League title this season.

At the weekend, Man City moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League, having beaten Sunderland 5-3 at the Etihad on Sunday to maintain their perfect start to the season.

Man City are now three points ahead of Arsenal, who suffered their first defeat of the new season against Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

After winning their first seven games across all competitions this term, the Gunners were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Brighton to crash down to earth.

This could be good for the title race, but Merson cannot see Man City winning the title following their high-scoring win against Sunderland.

“I sat there watching the game thinking, ‘if Manchester City put on a show and beat Sunderland convincingly, there could be a big momentum swing’,” Merson told Sky Sports.

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“Arsenal had been ripped to shreds, fully deserved. I was thinking they’d win the league quite comfortably and not lose too many football matches. Have I got this wrong?

“Then I saw City against Sunderland and go, ‘no’. There’s no way Manchester City win the league.

“You can’t keep scoring loads of goals to win football matches. You can’t play that kind of football. Top teams will pick you off.

“Sunderland are not the most high-scoring football team in the country but they scored three goals – and could have scored more.

“Going forward, Manchester City were good but at the back they were all over the place. It just catches up with you, especially against the big boys.”

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“He’s not a chaos manager…”

Also, Merson has explained why he does not think Enzo Maresca would have liked Man City beating Sunderland 5-3 at the weekend.

“I remember what Enzo Maresca was like at Chelsea and he won’t like that result. He doesn’t like chaos. He’s not a chaos manager,” Merson added.

“Yes, City did beat Manchester United at Old Trafford with 10 men. But that’s not hard is it? City were all over the place 11 versus 11, and United were by far the better team.

“When it went to 10 vs 11, you get to sit back a little, there’s not that much pressure on you. If you go two banks of four and leave Erling Haaland up there, that’s hard to break down.”

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