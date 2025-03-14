Paul Merson has told Arne Slot to make an unpopular decision for Liverpool ahead of their final with Newcastle United this weekend.

The Reds are set to face off in the first final of the season against Eddie Howe’s team, who are chasing a first domestic trophy since 1955.

With Liverpool exiting the Champions League during the week, this final takes on more significance as Slot can deliver the first trophy of his tenure before closing out the Premier League title across the next few weeks.

That defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties was a hugely difficult tie as the French side dominated on expected goals across the entire tie but Liverpool also had plenty of chances against Luis Enrique’s side.

Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez were both guilty of missing from 12 yards which handed the game to PSG but, despite that failure from the spot, Merson believes Nunez should start in the final because of the problems he creates for defenders.

“Darwin Nunez missed his penalty against PSG in the shootout, but I would still want him to start this game against Newcastle,” Merson told Sportskeeda. “He is someone who always creates problems to defenders.

“If I’m Dan Burn or Fabian Schar, I want to play against Diogo Jota on Sunday. Jota is someone who likes to drop deep, whereas Nunez would work those centre-halves a lot more by constantly engaging with them.

“I doubt he will get a chance after the penalty miss, but he’s a menace inside the box and no defender wants to play against him in a final like this!”

Additionally, Caoimhin Kelleher has been Liverpool’s EFL Cup keeper throughout the tournament and it is unclear if he will start in the final. Previoulsy, he did start during their last victory in the competition against Chelsea in 2022.

Merson believes it is a big call and that the Irishman deserves the respect, despite the fact that Alisson Becker’s recent performances, particularly the first leg against PSG, saw him produce world-class form.

“Another big selection call Liverpool must make is with respect to their goalkeeper. Caoimhin Kelleher is probably the best no.2 in the world right now and has been incredible in cup games for Liverpool.

“Alisson is in fine form as well like we all know. I think Arne Slot will go with Kelleher here. And rightly so, he shouldn’t leave the kid out after relying on him all throughout this competition.