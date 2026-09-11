Arsenal legend Paul Merson has dramatically suggested that Tottenham Hotspur’s season could be on the line this weekend against Everton.

There has been a lot of change at Tottenham since they avoided relegation from the Premier League, with Roberto De Zerbi backed more than any other Spurs manager.

In this summer’s transfer window, Spurs invested over £300m on signings to rebuild their squad, with Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke among their additions.

Despite this, Tottenham have made a slow start to this season, with De Zerbi’s side only picking up a single point from their first three Premier League games.

The north London side have still been without a few key players, but Merson thinks Saturday’s home match against Everton is a “cup final” for Spurs.

“Spurs have to beat Everton this weekend. It’s a cup final for them – I’d go as far as to say this is their season on the line,” Merson told Sky Sports.

READ: Spurs will succumb to 13-year all-time Premier League table low soon – but might Liverpool drop too?

“Here we go again…”

“If they lose to Everton, then you starting thinking: this is going to be another grind of a season. Here we go again. You would start really, really worrying as a Tottenham fan.

“But if they go and beat Everton, you start going two games without a defeat, they’ll be on four points. Then all of a sudden you can build from there.”

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Man United v Man City, Coventry, Roberto De Zerbi, Martin Odegaard

He continued: “It’s not as big as the Spurs vs Everton game on the final day of last season. If they lost that game, they were going to Lincoln. But, at the moment, I just don’t see this team putting five or six wins on the trot together. So this is a big football match.

“The start Spurs have had is Brentford away, Newcastle at home and Nottingham Forest away. If they lose to Everton and have one point from four games, you start to worry.

“If they beat Everton, then they’ve got every chance of beating Aston Villa at home next week. If they don’t beat Everton, they’re not beating Villa. That’s how it works. It’s a snowball effect.

“When you win football matches, you expect to win the one after. But if you don’t, the confidence goes.”

READ NEXT: Spurs win Premier League, Arsenal and Liverpool win Doubles as Poch fantasy taken to only logical conclusion