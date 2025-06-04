Paul Pogba has reportedly ‘held talks’ with a Champions League club after opening up on the “hell” of a doping ban which kept him out of football for 18 months.

Pogba was initially banned until 2027 as a result of a positive test for testosterone. It was reduced to 18 months as it was deemed the offence was not deliberate.

Pogba had been playing for Juventus, after re-joining them from Manchester United, but played just 11 games for them after his return before he was sidelined.

He left the club in December 2024, and has been out of action since. But Pogba has been able to return to football for a few months, and it looks as if he might finally have a chance to do so.

The Daily Mail reports he has ‘held talks’ with Monaco – who will be in the Champions League next season – as he weighs up his next move.

Pogba has never played senior football in his home country of France, first doing so in England with Manchester United, and then in Italy with Juventus – the only two clubs he’s played for, with two spells at both.

The midfielder has also opened up on the tough time he had when he was unable to play football.

“We are all human, we all have feelings. When that [ban] happened, I realised what life is,” he said.

“Paul Pogba — the famous guy — is no more. People were avoiding me. I used to get invited to fashion weeks and events like that.

“Now they were like, ‘We can’t use Pogba’. My friends weren’t ringing like the way they were ringing before.

“When people hear doping it’s like they think you want to become the Incredible Hulk. That’s how people used to see me. And public opinion means they can say what they want.

“We went through hell. A time of darkness. But this is my second chance, I have to use it.”

Whether Pogba will move to Monaco remains to be seen, but at 32, he surely still has something to give at some level, having been training regularly since before he was able to return to professional football.

