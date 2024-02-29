Paul Pogba has received a four-year ban after testing positive for testosterone after a Serie A match last year, according to reports in Italy.

It was revealed last September that Pogba tested positive for the illegal substance in a random drugs test conducted after Juventus’ game against Udinese on August 20, when he was an unused substitute.

As a result, he was banned from playing. His last appearance for Juventus was on September 3 against Empoli.

A statement from the anti-doping body read: “The National Antidoping Tribunal informs that, in acceptance of the instance proposed by the National Antidoping Prosecutor, it has provided for the provisional suspension of the athlete: Paul Labile Pogba (FIGC) for the violation of articles 2.1, 2.2; prohibited substance detected: Non-endogenous testosterone metabolites (The GC/c/IRMS results are consistent with the exogenous origin of the target compounds).”

It was claimed that the French World Cup winner could receive a ban in between two and four years if found guilty and it looks like he has had the book thrown at him.

According to Italian newspaper Repubblica, Pogba has been banned from football for four years.

The former Manchester United midfielder turns 31 in March, so this ban could spell the end of his career.

It is claimed that Pogba’s claim that it was an ‘accidental intake’ was ‘never believed by the prosecution’.

‘Paul Pogba, Juventus midfielder, has been banned for 4 years for doping,’ the report states. ‘The request of the Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office has been accepted. ‘The footballer had tested positive for testosterone after Udinese v Juventus on 20 August. A match in which the Juventus midfielder had not taken part, remaining on the bench until the final whistle. ‘At almost 31 years old (he will turn 31 on March 15), the French’s career seems destined to end here. ‘The prosecution never believed the defense’s version of accidental intake of the substance. A key point for Pogba’s lawyers, who had refused the plea bargain.’

Pogba has had a rough couple of years and said last year that he was almost driven away from football after allegedly being blackmailed by an organised crime gang.

The 30-year-old’s brother Mathias was detained in September 2022 on suspicion of involvement in the alleged plot, which the French international claimed amounted to a bid to extort £11.1m from him.

Pogba reported the incident to Turin prosecutors in July of last year, shortly after leaving Manchester United on a free transfer in order to rejoin Juventus.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, the £89million Red Devils signing said: “When there is money you have to be careful. Money changes people. It can break up a family. It can create a war.

“Sometimes I was just by myself thinking: ‘I don’t want to have money anymore. I just don’t want to play anymore. I just want to be with normal people, so they will love me for me – not for the fame, not for the money.’

“Sometimes it’s tough. This life, you have to go through it. It will only make me stronger.”

