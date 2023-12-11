Pogba ‘hurt’ by ‘angry’ ex-Man Utd star’s accusation as ‘Carrington sources’ reveal extent of lateness

According to reports, Nemanja Matic’s criticism of former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has ‘hurt’ the France international.

Pogba has endured a nightmare 18 months following his return to Juventus from Man Utd before the 2022/23 campaign.

The midfielder missed much of the 22/23 season through injury and he is now facing a four-year ban after he tested positive for elevated levels of testosterone.

After being unable to establish himself under Sir Alex Ferguson at Man Utd, Pogba joined Juventus in 2012 and enjoyed a brilliant four-year spell with the Serie A giants.

His form for Juventus and France earned him a £89m return to Man Utd in 2016. He was hampered by injuries as he did not live up to expectations following his return to Old Trafford.

Pogba often butted heads with managers and lacked consistency as he did not realise his potential for Man Utd.

Former Man Utd star Matic recently hit out at Pogba and Jadon Sancho over their lack of professionalism. It was claimed that the two players were “always late” to training.

“At Chelsea, players acted professionally, they were punctual and were never late for training but at United, it happened almost every day,” Matic claimed in an interview with YuPlanet.

“Among the players who would always be late were Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho and a couple of other players. The rest of us who were always on time were angry so we decided to form a kind of an internal disciplinary committee with me serving as its president.

“I put a sheet of paper up on the wall where I documented the names of individuals arriving late. During one particular season, we collected around £75,000 in fines. We had planned to use the money to throw a party in London but we didn’t due to the Covid outbreak.”

A report from The Daily Mail claims Pogba has been ‘hurt’ by Matic’s comments, as the banned Juventus star ‘believed he was a friend’. They explain.

‘The comments, which come at a delicate time, have hurt. ‘Carrington sources say Pogba, who cost United £89million to bring back to the club in 2016, was late for training on two occasions. ‘Childcare issues were behind each. He was fined and paid the penalty with no complaints. The claim he was ‘always late’ has stung.’

Regarding Sancho, it was claimed last week that United chiefs were holding a ‘meeting’ with Borussia Dortmund to discuss a swap deal involving the Red Devils outcast and Donyell Malen.