Paul Pogba to MLS ‘possible’ as ex-Man Utd man eyes ‘short-term mission’ before ‘big summer jump’

Paul Pogba could play in the United States before making a ‘big jump’ to a European club in the summer, according to reports in France.

The former Manchester United midfielder has not played since September 2023 after failing a drugs test.

He was initially banned for four years, but his ban was reduced to 18 months last October after a successful appeal.

Pogba was under contract at Juventus until December 1, when he became a free agent.

There have been transfer links to Premier League clubs Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United but a return to England’s top flight feels unlikely.

It is unlikely for a number of reasons, namely because he has not played a competitive match for 18 months.

Having had his ban reduced, Pogba will be able to sign for a club from March 11.

It is anyone’s guess where the 2018 World Cup winner ends up, but there is reportedly interest from MLS.

That is according to French website Foot Mercato, where the player’s ‘special situation’ is explained.

Despite links to Ligue Un side Marseille and other big clubs, nobody ‘has yet gone for Pogba’ due to his lack of playing time, as well as ‘his financial emoluments’.

The report states that a move to MLS ‘is a possibility’, while Brazil and Turkey should not be ruled out as Pogba eyes ‘a short-term mission, before the big jump next summer’.

The player’s situation is special. The 2018 World Cup winner is currently suspended and will not be able to play until March 11. If the date is getting closer, no one knows where the 31-year-old former French international stands. If his last match dates back to September 3, 2023 and 29 minutes played with Juventus, we have to go back to April 2022 to find a trace of playing time longer than half time, it was then with Manchester United. Since then, a dozen appearances, never more than twenty minutes and nothing for 15 months. This is the first reason why OM and other clubs have not yet gone for Pogba. The other two reasons being his financial emoluments and especially the ability of the club that will welcome the player to withstand the media storm that will ensue and the impact on the dressing room. MLS (which can recruit until April 23) is a possibility, as are Brazil (February 28) or Turkey (February 11) for a short-term mission, before the big jump next summer.

