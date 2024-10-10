Paul Pogba in ‘advanced talks’ over Man Utd reunion as Juventus chief reveals ‘solution’ bid

Paul Pogba can return to training in January after his doping ban was reduced on appeal.

Paul Pogba is in ‘advanced talks’ to leave Juventus as the former Manchester United star prepares to return to action in March.

The 31-year-old was handed a four-year suspension from football which looked set to end his career after failing a doping test in 2023.

But that ban has been reduced to 18 months on appeal, meaning Pogba can resume training in January ahead of a return to action in March.

But Juventus have decided to terminate the midfielder’s contract – set to expire in 2026 – by mutual consent, after Pogba endured a difficult year back in Turin before his ban, making just 12 appearances across all competitions.

Juventus chief executive Maurizio Scnavino said: “I can confirm that we’re in talks with Paul Pogba and his camp to find a solution.”

Pogba is expected to join a new club in January and Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille are thought to be eyeing up a move for the midfielder, possibly as a result of Patrice Evra’s intervention.

Pogba’s former Man Utd teammate said recently: “I think that 99% we won’t see Paul in the Juventus colours again. He needs to turn the page.

“I’m going to call Mehdi Benatia [Marseille’s sporting director] to give him [Pogba] a phone call, because the doors are open.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ranking Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s mistakes at Man Utd from the email to Ten Hag

👉 Man Utd would look like ‘bunch of calamitous clowns’ if they sack Ten Hag now

👉 Ten Hag ‘ignored’ Man Utd star for two weeks in ‘shock dressing room reveal’ with ‘further cause for concern’

A move to Marseille would mean a reunion with ex-Red Devils star Mason Greenwood, who moved to the Ligue 1 side in the summer, and has played a big hand in helping them to third in the French top flight, scoring five goals in seven games.

Journalist Malick Traore of NCI claims Pogba is in ‘advanced discussions’ over the move to Marseille.

Pogba has always denied “knowingly or deliberately taking any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations” and said after the appeal was successful that he “cannot wait” to get back playing.

“Finally the nightmare is over,” a statement from Pogba read.

“Following the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, I can look forward to the day when I can follow my dreams again. I always stated that I never knowingly breached World Anti-Doping Agency regulations when I took a nutritional supplement prescribed to me by a doctor, which does not affect or enhance the performance of male athletes.

“I play with integrity, and although I must accept that this is a strict liability offence, I want to place on record my thanks to the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s judges who heard my explanation.

“This has been a hugely distressing period in my life because everything I have worked so hard for has been put on hold. Thank you again for all the love and support. I just cannot wait to get back on the pitch.”