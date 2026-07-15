Julian Alvarez and Viktor Gyokeres could swap places in the summer.

Arsenal have been told to meet Atletico Madrid’s demands and pay £100m for wantaway striker Julian Alvarez.

The Spanish club were rocked by the news that the Argentinian wanted to leave Atletico to “fulfil his dream”, amid links with La Liga champions Barcelona.

Diego Simeone’s side have no desire to sell the 26-year-old but it seems the former Manchester City forward’s mind is made up.

In late June, Alvarez said, “I spoke with ​people at the club, with those I had to speak with and the ​best thing for everyone is ‌a transfer and I want to fulfil my dream.

“It’s not the time to talk about ​this, but I also can’t hide ⁠it. I try to ⁠be an honest person.”

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While Alvarez prepares for Argentina’s World Cup semi-final against England on Wednesday, former Manchester United star Scholes has urged Arsenal to go all out to sign him.

Even though Atletico rejected a £129m bid for Alvarez in June, in addition to the Spanish giants repeatedly stating he has a £431m release clause, the Gunners have been told to put their hat into the ring.

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, “If Atletico Madrid want £100m, any big club needs to go and get him. Just go and get him.

“There’s not even a debate. I don’t think there’s loads of top-class centre-forwards knocking about. I don’t see him as an out-and-out centre-forward, he’s more of a drifter.

“Atletico Madrid won’t want to sell him to Real Madrid or Barcelona. If he’s £100m – [England midfielder] Elliot Anderson has just gone for £116m – and Alvarez is a match-winner. What a signing that would be.”

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Alvarez swapped Man City for Atletico in a deal worth up to £81.8m in August 2024 and since then he has scored 49 goals in 106 matches.

His first season was a success, as the former River Plate ace scored 17 goals in 37 La Liga games. And while he added just eight in the league in 2025-26, Alvarez still got on the scoresheet 20 times in all competitions (compared to 29 in the previous campaign).

Arsenal paid around £55m to sign striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP last summer, with the Sweden international bagging 21 goals as Mikel Arteta’s side finally won the Premier League title.

And while Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are Arsenal’s other attacking options, former Man Utd midfielder midfielder Nicky Butt thinks Alvarez would work well up front with Gyokeres.

He added, “He would be a perfect partner for an out-and-out centre-forward like [Viktor] Gyokeres.”

However, reports have suggested that Arsenal could use Gyokeres – who often flattered to deceive last term – in a deal to bring Alvarez to the north London outfit. The Swede, though, made it clear he is happy with the Gunners.

During the World Cup, he said, “Of course it’s flattering to see that clubs are interested but I feel extremely comfortable at Arsenal. After the season we have had, I only have positive feelings.”

Incidentally, Arsenal’s record transfer fee came in 2023 when they forked out approximately £105m for midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham United.

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