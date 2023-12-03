‘Not good for the team’ – Scholes blasts Man Utd man who is causing Ten Hag ‘more harm than good’

Paul Scholes has claimed struggling Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is currently “causing the team more harm than good”.

Rashford struggled to make an impact for the Red Devils during their dismal 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

Replaced by Antony in the 61st minute, the 26-year-old was clearly upset to be coming off despite his poor showing on the pitch.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, United legend Scholes has criticised Rashford for his reaction to being substituted and claimed he was hindering Erik ten Hag’s men on the pitch.

“What is he surprised about? I don’t get it. What is he thinking he should still be on the pitch for? He was causing the team more harm than good,” Scholes said.

“Marcus last year was brilliant and he’s got ability, there is no doubt about that. But when you decide to walk back like was, and he comes off and behaves like that, I do not think it’s good for the team.

“And he’s one of the most experienced players now. He’s a player that players look up to. [Kobbie] Mainoo looks up to him. [Alejandro] Garnacho looks up to him.”

Rashford scored an impressive 30 goals in 56 appearances for the Premier League giants last term but has got nowhere near that form in 2023/24, netting twice in 18 matches across all competitions.

The England forward was not the only United flop to feel the wrath of Scholes, who does not understand Bruno Fernandes’ role in Ten Hag’s system.

“Bruno is another one,” the ex-England midfielder added. “Look, he’s got fantastic ability, he can score a goal and make a goal, but I would love to be in the dressing room before a game and see what the manager is asking him to do.

“What position is he asking him to play? Where are you supposed to be on the football pitch? I see him as a No. 10, it’s his best position as he can play a pass and he can get a goal.

“Where was he tonight? He was never in that position. I see him on the left, the right, sometimes he is the deepest Manchester United player, getting the goal off the goalkeeper.

“I don’t think that is healthy for the team. It upsets the formation and it upsets the way of playing. We don’t know, the manager might be telling him to do it, but it looks like he goes out and does what he wants on the field.”

