Paul Scholes has become much more vocal since hanging up his boots.

If you had asked us which of the 2000s Manchester United squad would be spouting nonsense in the media once he hangs up his boots, the near-mute Paul Scholes would have been at the bottom of the list.

And yet, the toe-sucking midfielder seems unable to go a few days without criticising his former club and now he seems to be openly celebrating a defeat.

After the 2-1 defeat away at Newcastle, the 51-year-old took to his Instagram to have a pop at his former midfielder colleague, Michael Carrick.

“Michael has definitely got something special about him…cos Utd have been crap last four games…night,” he said. Followed by ‘Tonali’ and a love heart. The kind of post that must make your piss boil if you were a United fan.

Well sorry Paul but we can’t all have a 0.86ppm with Oldham in League Two, but ignoring the stones that Scholes is throwing from his glass house, it is just another example of the Class of ’92 never missing an opportunity to have a pop at their former club.

Leading that charge is Roy Keane who has a particular beef with Carrick – or rather his wife.

Keane, never a man to let go of a grudge, criticised Carrick in 2014 for his post-match comments after United were beaten by Olympiacos. Lisa Carrick responded with: “Roy Keane what a ****, says anything to provoke a reaction.” Which is more on the money than anything Keane has said in recent years.

MORE ON MAN UNITED ON F365

* Eight targets for Man Utd after Carrick admits left-winger transfer intent

* Man Utd: Scholes aims sarcastic jibe at ‘special’ Carrick after Newcastle defeat

* ‘We’ve lost one game, alright?’: Carrick bristles as TNT Sports reporter questions Man Utd ‘character’

Keane has never forgotten that and when Carrick was given the interim role, he let everyone know he wasn’t over it.

“His wife can always come in [if Carrick doesn’t do well], cause she’s got a bit of a big mouth sometimes. She’s probably doing the team talk.”

Keane even went on to say that even if Carrick won every match, he still would not give him the job, which is a frankly ridiculous statement.

Gary Neville is less critical than his colleague but he too is hardly a beacon of positivity for Manchester United.

It is a problem that is almost unique to Manchester United. Looking at Sky Sports’ other pundits, you do not see Jamie Carragher singularly going after Liverpool or Paul Merson after Arsenal.

A single loss against a team good enough to qualify for the Champions League last year sees the knives out for Carrick, who must be wondering why his former teammates seem so intent on sticking the boot in.

READ NEXT: Lammens hits out at Man Utd teammates as Rio Ferdinand slams Newcastle display