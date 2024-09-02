Paul Scholes identifies ‘concern’ over new Man Utd signing after Liverpool defeat

Paul Scholes has identified his main “concern” over the signing of Manuel Ugarte and reckons he’s “going to have to be some player” to help Man Utd.

The visitors punished an error-strewn display from the Red Devils, with two goals from Luis Diaz and a Mohamed Salah strike securing a comfortable victory for Arne Slot’s side at Old Trafford.

Casemiro has come in for a lot of criticism over the past 12 months with Brazilian again guilty of a poor performance as Man Utd lost 3-0 to arch-rivals Liverpool.

Supporters will be hoping that deadline day signing Ugarte – who joined from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth around £51m – can transform the Man Utd midfield when he starts.

But Scholes insists that the former Sporting Lisbon midfielder “has got to be everything” in order to make this Man Utd team “better”.

Speaking after Man Utd’s loss to Liverpool, Scholes said of Ugarte on Premier League Productions: “He’s going to have to be some player.

“I think he will play the position well, he’s still 23, he’s had a few clubs which slightly concerns you.

“But he does play the position well. I don’t think he’ll vacate that area as much as we’ve seen, a bit more discipline, he’ll plug the gaps, I hope, that’s going to be his role.

“I don’t think he’s going to be the greatest of playmakers – I don’t think you’re looking at a Toni Kroos.

“He [Ten Hag] needs discipline in there, he’s obviously seen that already. Casemiro, okay, not great legs. I don’t think Mainoo as an athlete is that great. He relies more on his manipulation of the ball and his quality on the ball.

“Ugarte has got to be everything. He’s going to have to be some player to make this team better, it’s a bit job on his hands and I just can’t see it.”

For Erik ten Hag it was another humbling afternoon, with the Man Utd manager – handed a contract extension in the summer but only after the club had considered alternatives – forced to defend his record in charge of the club.

The Man Utd boss said: “It is just the third game in the season, we have to build a new team. I explained this so many times, we will build this new team, we have young players and players to build in…

“It is clear we have to improve but at the end of the season I am confident we will have a big chance to lift another trophy.”

So many of the issues that have plagued Man Utd not only this season but last were on show again as they too easily conceded possession, with Liverpool enjoying huge amounts of space in midfield.

But Ten Hag disagreed with the question when he was asked why his players keep making the same mistakes.

“I don’t think so,” he said. “Otherwise you wouldn’t win trophies as we would or beat big opponents. I am sorry for you. I have another vision…I think we won after City the most trophies in English football so I am sorry for you.”