Man Utd legend Paul Scholes and current defender Lisandro Martinez have been going at each other

Paul Scholes has accepted Lisandro Martinez’s invitation to criticise him face to face after the Manchester United defender hit back at comments made about him ahead of the Manchester derby.

Scholes and Nicky Butt mocked Martinez ahead of Saturday’s Manchester derby, and the United defender has hit back, claiming pundits do not have the nerve to criticise players to their face.

What did Paul Scholes say about Lisandro Martinez?

Scholes and Nicky Butt mocked Martinez ahead of Manchester United v Manchester City

Butt claimed Erling Haaland would “pick Martinez up and run with him” like “a little toddler”

Martinez invited Scholes to his house to say the same to his face

Scholes accepted the invitation with a post on Instagram

The two former United midfielders were critical of the prospect of Martinez defending Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

On The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Butt claimed that Haaland would “pick Martinez up and run with him” like “a dad at school running down the road with a little toddler”.

Scholes added that the Norwegian striker would “score, then throw him in the net”, fearing the prospect of “Martinez against Haaland”.

Paul Scholes responds to Lisandro Martinez invitation

Martinez has responded to that analysis, claiming ex-players are quick to criticise on podcasts and television but would never say the same things to players’ faces.

“No, honestly, he can say whatever he wants,” the United centre-back said. “I told him already, if he wants to say something to me, he can come wherever he wants. To my house, wherever. I don’t care.”

Scholes accepted Martinez’s invitation on Instagram, saying: “Someone’s had a good game. Was really happy for you… Tea, no sugar pls.”

Martinez on criticism from Man United legends

United players have been heavily criticised by club legends over the years, with Scholes, Roy Keane and Gary Neville often cutting in their punditry.

Martinez insists these former players do not repeat their criticisms when in the company of current squad members.

“I think, for me, I respect it when they want to help the club because everyone can talk on television,” he said.

“But when you see them here face to face, no one says anything. So for me, I don’t really care what they say.

“I just focus on my performance, the performance of the team, and I give everything to this club until my last day.”

Martinez also insisted that criticism does not give him extra motivation.

“No, nothing. It doesn’t give me anything. My motivation is my family. That’s it.

“People always say whatever they want – it’s something I can’t control. What I can do is show it on the pitch, and I think today I showed it.

“Imagine if we had to think about what people say. We have to stay focused for this club. We want to change this situation, and we are the only ones who can change it.”

