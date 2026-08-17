Paul Scholes makes Man Utd title prediction and names biggest issue that could stop them

Paul Scholes has named the biggest issue that could stop Manchester United winning the title, after making a prediction on their hopes of lifting the Premier League trophy under Michael Carrick ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The appointment of Carrick to replace Ruben Amorim in mid-January transformed the club’s season, as the former Middlesbrough boss secured a third-placed finish and a spot in the Champions League.

Indeed, there have been some claims in the media that Man Utd‘s form in the second half of the campaign could spur them to a title challenge this time around.

However, Scholes, who won a remarkable 11 league titles during his long and successful Old Trafford career, believes United are still ‘a little bit away’ from defending champions Arsenal.

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The Gunners claimed their first title since 2024 and kicked off the new season in style with a 3-0 thumping of their closest rivals last term, Man City, in the Community Shield on Sunday.

And when asked about United’s progress over the last six months, and their hopes of title success, Scholes said on The Overlap: “I think it comes from Michael Carrick’s character. He’s just a calm and relaxed character, he won’t ever get too high or too low.

“Where you have to judge United’s transfer buisness is what do you expect from them? Are you expecting them to challenge for the Premier League? I still think that’s a little bit away with the business that’s been done.

“I think on the recruitment point of view, they seem to be doing it in different sections. This time last year they seemed to sort out the forward line which is now much better and much more dangerous.

“They could probably still do with another centre forward to help [Benjamin] Sesko out a bit. He’s still young and he did get better last season, there’s no doubt about that.

“It feels like the priority this summer has been the middle of the pitch and that area was a problem last season.

“I still think it’s a problem, not just from centre midfield but centre half as well because every team that had joy against us, it felt like they were coming straight down the middle because of the lack of pace and mobility in there.

“I’ve hardly seen [Andrey] Santos play so you need to give the lad a chance but I still think there might need something else in there.”

Scholes names biggest issue that could hamper Man Utd

The Red Devils legend, meanwhile, has detailed the biggest issue that could see his old club fail to mount a title challenge – Carrick’s centre-back options.

He added: “[Youri] Tielemans is a brilliant footballer and can control the game but again athleticism isn’t his strength. I still think there’s a problem down the middle, I still think they need centre-halves.

“I don’t think the current ones are of the quality to try and win the Premier League and that‘s where I judge Man United.

“In that position you need players who are reliable every single week but United’s are always picking up injuries.

“We’ve got [Harry] Maguire who’s starting to pick up niggles, Lisandro Martinez just can’t stay fit, Leny Yoro has struggled a bit over the last two years and it looks like the level if a little bit above him, although he’s still young and he might come on with Ayden Heaven.

“So I still think a big area of the pitch is that spine to make the side more solid and give them more legs and have more reliability at centre half.

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“The thing Michael Carrick is going to have to deal with now as well is midweek football. He had an unbelievable run last year but everything was in his favour if you know what I mean.

“Now all of a sudden he’s got these extra games which will have an impact on the squad.”

Carrick’s men begin the new Premier League season with a trip to newly-promoted Hull City on Saturday in the lunchtime kick-off.