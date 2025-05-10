Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has claimed that his former club ‘must keep’ one player, while he has hit out at Ruben Amorim’s ‘risky sacrifice’.

The 2024/25 campaign has been disastrous for Man Utd as they could still finish 17th in the Premier League, while they have also failed in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Man Utd‘s run in the Europa League has been their only saving grace as they will qualify for the Champions League if they beat Spurs in the final, but a huge squad overhaul is required with only four players ‘immune’ to this summer’s ‘fire sale’.

Amorim does not have many indispensable players, but Scholes has explained why he ‘must keep’ Bruno Fernandes amid serious interest from the Saudi Pro League.

‘Bruno Fernandes has to stay because he’s the best player,’ Scholes wrote in his TNT Sports column.

‘He’s involved in nearly everything that Manchester United do well. Sometimes there’s not a lot you can do when there’s such a big demand from the Saudi league, who would pay ridiculous money.

‘It’s quite clear that they need to keep him and build a team around him. It’s just whether they get the option to do that with having money to buy new players and adding space in the squad to bring new players in.

‘With the deals that the club have done in the last few years, it’s going to be very difficult for Amorim to get rid of people.

‘If you get into the Champions League, it’s going to be quite easy to bring people in, but at the same time, you’ve got to get people out and that’s going to be the hardest part of his job.’

Scholes has also explained why he ‘doesn’t agree’ with Amorim ‘sacrificing’ the Premier League for the Europa League, with this decision deemed ‘risky’.

‘Manchester United should be able to play in two or three competitions at once without sacrificing something, and they’ve clearly sacrificed the league,’ Scholes added.

‘I don’t like it and I don’t agree with it and I believe there has to be some sort of standards required in a Premier League team. It’s almost as if they go into Premier League games and there’s an acceptance that they’re not going to win the game, which is madness. I think the acceptance has come from everyone.

‘I think it’s come from the manager even though he won’t admit it. He’s not playing teams to win games of football in the league. I think even fans are thinking let’s get these league games out of the way because the league has been a disaster.

‘They’re probably thinking: ‘Play whoever you want, we don’t care’. There’s an acceptance to it which I think is wrong because the Premier League is your bread and butter. But if you’re going to get Champions League football by winning the Europa League, it’ll all be forgotten, I hope.

‘There is that bad taste in your mouth that the Premier League form is so bad, and they might regret it next year. I think the manager should be using this time to learn how to win games when you’re not playing that well, because it’s going to happen again next year.

‘I don’t think you can just switch a button next season and, all of a sudden, you’re going to see them play brilliantly in the league. I think it’s quite risky sacrificing the Premier League for the sake of Champions League football next year.’