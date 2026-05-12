Paul Scholes has commented on Marcus Rashford’s future and predicted what will happen with the Manchester United loanee this summer.

Rashford has surpassed all expectations since joining Barcelona on loan with an option to buy for around £26m, having contributed 14 goals and 14 assists this season.

Despite this, it is currently unclear whether Barcelona will opt to sign him permanently, with a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk explaining that two ‘obstacles’ could block a deal from going through.

Therefore, it has been suggested that the England international could re-establish himself at Man Utd ahead of next season, but Scholes does not want him back.

According to Scholes, Rashford’s “time is done” at Man Utd and it would be “quite difficult” to fix the relationship.

“I think his time’s done [at Man United],” Scholes said on talkSPORT.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Raya, Amad, Brighton, Slot, Sunderland, Andersen…

“I saw his free kick the other night as well. It was brilliant. I don’t think he’s played a massive amount of games, but as you say, his numbers are quite good.

“When he was at Manchester United, I think he’d lost a bit of love for the club. He didn’t really want to be there. It looked like that to me at times.

“So I think for that relationship to be healed will be quite difficult.”

READ MORE: Man Utd: Romano reveals ‘reality’ amid ‘agreed’ deal claim as INEOS about to receive ‘final green light’

Scholes added: “I’d expect him to stay at Barcelona, maybe for a cut price.

“I think someone was talking about £25-26 million. For a player of that quality, I think that’d be worth taking.”

Man Utd legend suggests swap deal for Marcus Rashford

Alternatively, Man Utd could sanction a swap deal with AC Milan involving Rafael Leao, and this is reportedly under consideration at Old Trafford.

And Red Devils legend Jaap Stam has explained why he thinks this deal could work for his former club.

“Maybe a swap between Rafael Leao and Marcus Rashford could work,” Stam said.

READ NEXT: Arsenal irony shows VAR ‘pointless’ as Man Utd fans rage

“Leao is also a good player. He has shown his potential at Milan, of course, in what he can do. I think he is a player that should be on the list of targets for Manchester United.

“Having said that, you need to have a look not only at the skill of a player, but also at the mentality of players.

“You need to consider the situation where the club is, what player they are bringing in that is going to help the club going forward, so that you don’t get any irritations from players who are not being picked to start.

“We’ve seen that that can create a kind of a stir within the dressing room. So you need to have a look at the personality of players, at the whole picture, and what’s the best player to bring into the club.

“It feels very exciting to bring in these types of players, but you don’t need to look at what’s the best for right now, you need to look at long-term projects and what’s very important for the club.”